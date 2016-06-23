The Steam summer sale has begun: bag some great game deals here!

Summer is here and that means one thing. No not going on holiday, not getting a tan, it means discounted games of course!

Your backlog is already big enough, but we know that isn't going to stop you getting your hands on some of the greatest triple A games at heavily discounted prices. Here at T3 we've picked our favourites from the myriad of cheap titles.

Day one deals:

LEGO® MARVEL's Avengers - 33% off at £16.74

Call of Duty®: Black Ops III - gets 50% off at £19.99

Call of Duty Definitive Collection - features 10 titles and a ton of DLC for £154.99

Payday 2 - now an absolute steal with 75% off, making this awesome title £3.75

Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag - jumps down to 75% off making it £3.99

Grand Theft Auto V - 40% off, get it now for £23.99

DOOM - discounted by 40%, get the new reboot for £23.99

Fallout 4 - now half off at £19.99

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege - blasted its way onto the sale at 40% off, making it £17.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - now half off, making Geralt £17.49

Sonic Games Collection - features 18 games in one from the Hedgehog for half off, making it £38.99

NBA 2K16 - now a whopping 80% off, it's yours for £7.99

Dishonoured - this great game is now half off, making it £3.99

These are just some of the amazing deals in the sale, head over to Steam yourself to catch the rest.

