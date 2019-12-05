The Huawei Watch GT is still (almost) half price on Amazon!

If you're looking for a smartwatch bargain then you're in luck, because during Black Friday Amazon slashed the price of the Huawei Watch GT by almost 50-percent, and guess what, the deal is still available today!

The significant price cuts mean you can pick up the Huawei Watch GT for £109.99 - a huge 45% saving on the watch's £199.99 RRP. You need to be quick though, as we're sure this deal won't be around forever.

The Watch GT is a fitness-focused wearable with a classic watch design. Despite its svelte appearance the Huawei Watch has a battery life of up to 30 days, meaning you'll only need to charge it 12 times a year (with GPS and heartrate turned off).

The GT run's Huawei's new Lite OS, and uses AI smarts to make the heart rate sensor more accurate than previous versions. It also uses an impressive tri-GPS system, which, combined with the accurate heart rate sensor, aims to make fitness data more accurate. Your workouts are recorded on Huawei's Health Assistant.

Check out the deal below:

Huawei Watch GT | Was £199.99 | Now £109.99 | Save £90 at Amazon

If you're looking for a wearable that blends smartwatch technology with classic good looks, the Huawei Watch GT could be for you. This 46mm watch runs Lite OS and is ideal for tracking your health and fitness.View Deal

