The Fitbit Aria 2 is a smart bathroom scale that feeds into the Fitbit app

A modern scale can do so much more than just show numerical digits on the little screen when you proceed to apply your weight onto it. Some scales even match the functionality of smart watches, for better or worse. As with all electronic devices, manufacturers try and cram in as many potentially useless features as possible to try and outdo their competitors.

Not the Fitbit Aria 2. This scale made it to the top three on our best bathroom scale list because it does what it supposed to do best: measures weight, body fat percentage, lean mass and BMI. Of course, there is a bit more to it, but in its core, the Aria 2 is a great scale with some added – and actually useful – functionality.

Connect your Fitbit with the Fitbit App and see your metrics in more detail (Image credit: Fitbit)

What makes the Fitbit Aria 2 stand out from the competition?

First of all, the Aria 2 was designed and being manufactured by Fitbit, a manufacturer famous for its fitness trackers, so you can rest assured it is a great quality piece of equipment.

Secondly, the scale can be connected to the Fitbit app, where you can track your weight over time as well as set goals to achieve. One great thing about the Fitbit app is that it shows you all data in a way it's easy to digest; handy charts map your weight progression so you can see how it changes over time. The data from the Aria 2 seamlessly joins all your usual step, calories, workout and distance stats.

App connectivity also comes handy setting up the scale, which can be performed in a matter of minutes. The scale uses WiFi to sync all your data to the database automatically. And not just your data: the whole family can track their stats since the Aria 2 supports up to 8 different users at a time.

Fitbit Versa Lite: the perfect combination of affordable fitness tracker and smartwatch

Best cheap Fitbit deals: big savings on Fitbit Ionic, Versa and Alta HR

Minimal design and maximum functionality married in the Fitbit Aria 2 (Image credit: Fitbit)

Furthermore, each user can assign a different icon to their user, further personalising the Fitbit Aria 2. Not like it needs a lot of extra personalisation.

The Aria 2 is as sleek and stylish as a bathroom scale gets. It comes in two colours so you can match it to the decor of your bathroom.

Please find the best prices for the Fitbit Aria 2 bathroom scale below.