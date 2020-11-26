The cheap 10.2-inch iPad gets even cheaper in Best Buy Black Friday deals!

The latest iPad 10.2-inch was released just a few months ago, but that hasn't stopped iPad Black Friday deals from appearing – and this one is perfect for a Christmas gift, bringing the cost of the cheaper iPad down to its lowest-ever price!

The tablet is down to just $279 in Best Buy's Black Friday deals right now, saving you $50 off the official price! Or you can upgrade to the version with 128GB of storage for pretty much the same as the basic version costs you at full price!

• Apple iPad 10.2 32GB | Was $329 | Now $279 | Save $50 at Best Buy

• Apple iPad 10.2 128GB | Was $429 | Now $359 | Save $70 at Best Buy

The iPad 10.2-inch is a truly excellent tablet, mixing a high-res, generously sized display with powerful innards – the Apple A12 processor handles everything from browsing Facebook to editing videos with no sweat, and can play all the key games no problem.

The new iPad runs iPadOS 14 too, with every new feature and productivity boost, so it's pretty good for working too, actually – especially with a keyboard case.

But we know lots of people will buy them as gifts for kids to play with, or to use as media tablets, and it does an excellent job of both those.

The only downside of the cheaper model here is that 32GB doesn't go very far – fine if all you want to do is stream video and music, but popular games will fill it up quickly – the 128GB version is a safer bet to make it's a great buy for years and years.

Today's best Apple iPad 10.2 (2020) deals Black Friday Sale ends in 01 days 13 hrs 11 mins 54 secs Reduced Price New Apple iPad (10.2-inch,... Amazon Prime $329 $299 View Deal Apple iPad 32GB (2020) Apple $329 View Deal Apple 10.2" iPad (8th Gen,... BHPhoto $329 View Deal Ships 11/20: 2020 Apple iPad... QVC $529.96 View Deal

