The best tech for Christmas, on offer in the new issue of T3!

The new issue of T3 is here, rummaging around in Santa’s sack to bring you the best gadgets available this Xmas.

Discover the perfect prezzies for your loved ones, from games consoles and smart speakers to grooming gifts and cute stocking fillers. No matter your budget, find the ideal present to bring a smile to any face on Christmas morning, whether your loved ones want to pamper themselves, play amazing audio, snap better photos or get about easier.

But there’s a lot more on offer in the latest issue! Discover which next-gen console comes out on top in our comprehensive reviews of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, learn why the iPhone 12 Pro is the brightest, fastest and most attractive phone ever, decide which cutting-edge true wireless buds are the perfect pick and check out the smartest and best-sounding Amazon Echo yet!

You can read a sample of the magazine right in your browser just below!

Even better, this Black Friday, you can get T3 half price – save a massive 50% when you buy print subscriptions through our store by 10:00 GMT 1st December.

Get the best Xbox Series X deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Xbox Series X deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from T3 and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

What’s inside the latest T3?

In the new issue, you’ll find:

The Best Tech for Christmas – from luxe gadgets to affordable stocking fillers, discover 2020’s can’t-miss presents

– from luxe gadgets to affordable stocking fillers, discover 2020’s can’t-miss presents PS5 vs Xbox Series X – finally, our verdict is in: which next-gen console should you buy?

– finally, our verdict is in: which next-gen console should you buy? iPhone 12 reviewed – does a fresh new look, slick camera and powerful innards justify its more flagship price?

– does a fresh new look, slick camera and powerful innards justify its more flagship price? True wireless buds – AirPods are far from your only option, as these Bose, Jabra and Samsung buds demonstrate

– AirPods are far from your only option, as these Bose, Jabra and Samsung buds demonstrate iPhone 12 Pro tested – with a best-in-class screen and the fastest processor out there, Apple retains the smartphone throne

– with a best-in-class screen and the fastest processor out there, Apple retains the smartphone throne Amazon Echo rated – Amazon is on a roll with its spherical smart speaker

– Amazon is on a roll with its spherical smart speaker iPad Air tested – Pro-level components at a mid-range price

– Pro-level components at a mid-range price Smash streaming hits – find the best TV and films to binge over the festive period

– find the best TV and films to binge over the festive period Philips OLED+935 reviewed – built-in Dolby Atmos sound and a stunning 48-inch OLED screen

Take a look inside

Not only does subscribing mean you’ll get every issue of T3 straight to your door but if you subscribe now, you can save 50% – that means you'll get it for just £2.50 an issue! Hurry, offer ends 10:00 GMT 1st December.