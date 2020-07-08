The best Razor Power A2 electric scooter deals for July 2020

Thanks to its folding mechanism and collapsible handlebar stem, the Razor Power A2 is one of the most compact and portable electric scooters for sale today.

But despite its diminutive size, the A2 has a top speed of 10mph (16 km/h) thanks to its high-torque motor and 22-volt lithium-ion battery pack, and the battery life is enough for up to 40 minutes of continuous use.

Easy to control, the Razor Power A2 is started with a kick of the ground, then the accelerator is controlled with a button on the handlebar. To slow down, simply press your foot on the brake fender on the rear wheel.

A convenient stand means the scooter can be parked upright for when it doesn’t need to be folded.

For when you want to save space, there’s a folding, ‘anti-rattle’ mechanism behind the front wheel, and unlike most larger electric scooters the handlebar stem also collapses in on itself, increasing portability.

The total weight of the scooter is just 6.46kg and when assembled and unfolded it measures 79.7cm long, 36.6cm wide (across the handlebars) and 96.5cm tall.

This scooter is suitable for riders weighing up to 65kg, and for children aged eight years and above.

