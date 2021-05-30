The best Memorial Day Sales deals for Apple products

The Memorial Day sales are here and there are great deals to be had on everything from patio furniture to laptops. There are even some bargains to be had on Apple products.

While you won't find markdowns from Apple itself, many of the retailers are shifting stock to make room for new models, and are offering up to 23% off some items. Whether you're tempted to go for a new pair of AirPod Pros, an Apple Watch or even an iMac, don't miss this chance to save some money on your purchase.

We've rounded up the best Apple deals online right now.

Top Apple products in the Memorial Day Sale

Apple 21.5-inch iMac, 4K retina display, Intel i3 processor

Now: $999.99 | Was: $1299.99 | Savings: $300 (23%) off

The 21.5-inch iMac is the perfect machine for a small home office or remote working set-up. This is the Intel model, featuring an 8th gen Intel core i3 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. View Deal

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case

Now: $159.99 | Was: $199.99 | Savings: $40 (20%) off

The AirPods are the perfect earbuds for Apple users. They feature the latest Apple H1 chip and provide quick access to Siri and easy switching between devices. This model comes with a wireless charging case. View Deal

Apple - 11-Inch iPad Pro (2nd Generation) with Wi-Fi - 256GB

Now: $749.99 | Was: $899.99 | Savings: $150 (17%) off

This second-generation iPad Pro features an 11-inch liquid retina screen, an A12Z bionic chip, 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras on the rear, and a 7MP camera on the front. Available in gray and silver. View Deal

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) - (Product) RED - Aluminum Case with (Product) RED

Now: $329 | Was: $399 | Savings: $70 (18%) off

The Apple Watch Series 6 is the latest edition of Apple's smartwatch and features an always-on retina display, new blood oxygen sensing and 5Ghz Wi-fi. This (Product)Red edition has a red aluminum casing and a red strap. The 44mm version is also available for $359.View Deal

Does Apple have a Memorial Day sale?

Apple itself doesn't offer any discounts for the Memorial Day sales, however, it's still possible to get some deals on Apple products through its retailers. Stores such as Best Buy and Amazon regularly have discounts on Apple gear and are offering some amazing savings for Memorial Day this year.

