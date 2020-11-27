The best Garmin Dash Cam 66W Black Friday deals of the day

Garmin is well known for making high-quality devices for the great outdoors but what you might not know is they also make one of the best dash cams around, the Garmin 66W, and Black Friday has brought some stunning deals and discounts.

Dash cams are useful for so many reasons, the main one being that you'll have an accurate, detailed log of everything that happened on the road as you were driving in case of an accident involving yourself or someone else. For this, the Garmin 66W is fantastic, with a tiny, subtle design that will blend into your windscreen with ease.

In terms of video capture, the Garmin 66W has 1440p HD video with a 180° field of view, which is head and shoulders above some rivals. Both lanes will be captured on most roads, giving you extra peace of mind. Garmin has also worked its magic to make the 66W work in low-light situations with extra clarity.

GPS, WiFi, and Bluetooth are all onboard, too, giving you options for exporting and sending your videos off. Garmin has also included useful driver alerts, giving you a heads up about any potential difficulties.

Today's best Garmin Dash Cam 66W deals Black Friday Sale ends in 21 hrs 52 mins 57 secs Garmin Dash Cam 66W... Crutchfield $199.99 View Deal Reduced Price Garmin Dash Cam 66W,... Amazon Prime $249.99 $212.02 View Deal Reduced Price Garmin Dash Cam 66W Walmart $249.99 $219.95 View Deal Garmin Black Dash Cam 66W Abt Electronics $249.99 View Deal Check out more Black Friday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon Walmart Best Buy Dell

BLACK FRIDAY SALES AROUND THE WEB