The best deals on Apple Watch Series 5 smart watches you'll find this weekend...

Looking for great deals on Apple Watch Series 5 smart watches this weekend? We're here to help! Here's a quick run down of just where you need to look to catch one.
Deals may be a bit slim for the next few weeks with Amazon Prime Day 2020 just around the corner, but thankfully, we know just where to find the best Apple Watch deals this weekend.
With the new Apple Watch Series 6 slated for release soon, now is a great time to find an excellent deal on Apple Watch Series 5 models. With the buzz of the next Apple Watch lingering just around the corner, retailers are going to start clearing out old models at discount prices.
- Browse all of Amazon's Apple Watch Series 5 deals here...
- Browse all of Adorama's Apple Watch Series 5 deals here...
- Browse all of Best Buy's Apple Watch Series 5 deals here...
- Browse all of Walmart's Apple Watch Series 5 deals here...
To help you take advantage of these deals, we've listed the best Apple Watch Series 5 deals today. These Apple Watch Series 5 deals may move quickly and retailers are already running out of stock on certain models.
- Apple Watch Series 5 review: the best smartwatch cements its place at the top
Best Apple Watch Series 5 Deal Today
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS 40mm (Space Gray Aluminum / Black)
Was: $429 | Now: $299 | Savings: $130 (30%) | Walmart
Get an Apple Watch Series 5 on sale right now from Walmart. Now just $299, Walmart is slashing 30% off right now on one of the best Apple Watches available for a limited time. Hurry!View Deal
Walmart is by far the best deal you'll find on an Apple Watch Series 5, with the 40mm GPS Apple Watch Series 5 on sale for just $299 – 30% off it's standard $429 price tag. You can also find the Apple Watch Series 5 GPS+ on sale as well for just $449, albeit for a less enticing $50 off it's $499 price tag.
Amazon also has a decent deal on the Apple Watch Series 5, but may be a bit of a tougher call as it's only for one color – gold aluminum with pink. It is getting a hefty $100 discount, bringing the new price to just $329, but color wise may be a bit more limiting for certain styles.
- Newegg's best gaming laptop deal is back! ASUS ROG Zephyrus S now $1,400 off...
- Deals on iPhone 11 Pro Max smartphones saves up to $1,000 with eligible trade-ins
Both Adorama and Best Buy have Apple Watch Series 5 models on sale, but you'll be catching them at standard pricing. Adorama mainly has Apple Watch Series 5 GPS+ models for sale starting around $749, while Best Buy has a solid selection of the Apple Watch Nike Series 5 smart watches on sale.
We may see some price cuts at these retailers here in the near future, but for now your best bet at catching a great deal on Apple Watch Series 5 watches is through Walmart or Amazon.
- Best iPad Pro deals around still happening at B&H Photo – up to $500 off select iPads!
- Best AirPods Pro deal at Amazon yet! Now $50 off for a limited time – don't miss out!
Best Apple Watch Series 5 Deals Today
Best Apple Watch Series 5 Deal Today at Walmart
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS 40mm (Space Gray Aluminum / Black)
Was: $429 | Now: $299 | Savings: $130 (30%) | Walmart
Get an Apple Watch Series 5 on sale right now from Walmart. Now just $299, Walmart is slashing 30% off right now on one of the best Apple Watches available for a limited time. Hurry!View Deal
Best Apple Watch Series 5 Deal Today at Amazon
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS 44mm (Gold Aluminum / Pink)
Was: $429 | Now: $329 | Savings: $100 (23%) | Amazon
Get the stylish Gold Aluminum and Pink band Apple Watch Series 5 on sale at Amazon for just $329. The color may be a bit limited, but for $100 off you can't go wrong! An excellent gift idea for friends and family.View Deal
Editor's Recommendations
We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below:
- Best PS5 pre-order deals: PlayStation 5 pre-orders live now
- PS5 release date, price, and specs: Sony PlayStation 5 revealed
- iPhone 12: Price, launch date, specs and news about Apple's next iPhone
- PS5 games list: The best PlayStation 5 games
- iPhone 12 already looks outdated as Samsung lines up new flagship
You can also check out our Amazon Prime Day 2020 hub, too! You'll find all the best deals at Amazon happening right now and during Amazon's biggest sale of the year when it kicks off.