The best deals on Apple Watch Series 5 smart watches you'll find this weekend...

Looking for great deals on Apple Watch Series 5 smart watches this weekend? We're here to help! Here's a quick run down of just where you need to look to catch one.

Deals may be a bit slim for the next few weeks with Amazon Prime Day 2020 just around the corner, but thankfully, we know just where to find the best Apple Watch deals this weekend.

With the new Apple Watch Series 6 slated for release soon, now is a great time to find an excellent deal on Apple Watch Series 5 models. With the buzz of the next Apple Watch lingering just around the corner, retailers are going to start clearing out old models at discount prices.

To help you take advantage of these deals, we've listed the best Apple Watch Series 5 deals today. These Apple Watch Series 5 deals may move quickly and retailers are already running out of stock on certain models.

Best Apple Watch Series 5 Deal Today

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS 40mm (Space Gray Aluminum / Black)

Was: $429 | Now: $299 | Savings: $130 (30%) | Walmart

Get an Apple Watch Series 5 on sale right now from Walmart. Now just $299, Walmart is slashing 30% off right now on one of the best Apple Watches available for a limited time. Hurry!View Deal

Walmart is by far the best deal you'll find on an Apple Watch Series 5, with the 40mm GPS Apple Watch Series 5 on sale for just $299 – 30% off it's standard $429 price tag. You can also find the Apple Watch Series 5 GPS+ on sale as well for just $449, albeit for a less enticing $50 off it's $499 price tag.

Amazon also has a decent deal on the Apple Watch Series 5, but may be a bit of a tougher call as it's only for one color – gold aluminum with pink. It is getting a hefty $100 discount, bringing the new price to just $329, but color wise may be a bit more limiting for certain styles.

Both Adorama and Best Buy have Apple Watch Series 5 models on sale, but you'll be catching them at standard pricing. Adorama mainly has Apple Watch Series 5 GPS+ models for sale starting around $749, while Best Buy has a solid selection of the Apple Watch Nike Series 5 smart watches on sale.

We may see some price cuts at these retailers here in the near future, but for now your best bet at catching a great deal on Apple Watch Series 5 watches is through Walmart or Amazon.

Best Apple Watch Series 5 Deals Today

Best Apple Watch Series 5 Deal Today at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS 44mm (Gold Aluminum / Pink)

Was: $429 | Now: $329 | Savings: $100 (23%) | Amazon

Get the stylish Gold Aluminum and Pink band Apple Watch Series 5 on sale at Amazon for just $329. The color may be a bit limited, but for $100 off you can't go wrong! An excellent gift idea for friends and family.View Deal

