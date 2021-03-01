The best cheap Dell laptop deals of March

If you're shopping for a deal on a Dell laptop then you've come to the right place. Our guide to the best Dell laptop deals brings together the cheapest deals on Dell laptops front and center, giving you a quick and easy way to find a great deal on a new laptop for home, school or work.

Dell offers a full range of laptops for students, working from home, and gaming. With our comprehensive guide to Dell's best laptop deals, you'll have no trouble finding the laptop that's right for you.

Looking to upgrade that old home laptop? Want to find a new student laptop on sale? Dell laptops come in a wide variety of configurations to suit anyone needs. With a little patience and a bit of luck, you'll find the laptop you've been looking for on sale below.

Covering Dell's most popular models including the Inspiron Series, XPS Series, and G Series gaming laptops, you'll find the latest and greatest deals on Dell laptops below. Use the quick navigation bar at the top of the page to check out the latest offers on Dell's most popular models.

Dell Inspiron 3000 laptop deals

Dell's Inspiron 3000 Series offers an excellent budget-friendly option. (Image credit: Dell)

As the entry level range, the Inspiron 3000 series of laptops offer a great starting point for anyone looking to get a solid laptop on a budget.

Prices start as low as $300 and go up depending on the hardware selected but Inspiron 3000 laptops are fitted with some of Intel and AMD's latest tech. Designed for light use and perfect as a personal home laptop, the 3000 series comes with a 15.6" HD screen or the larger 17.3" FHD screen, up to 8GB RAM, and.

The hardware under the hood is perfect for basic use including web surfing, streaming, and video chatting, making the Inspiron 3000 series perfect for those in need of a simple yet reliable laptop.

Dell Inspiron 5000 laptop deals

The Inspiron 5000 Series is a solid workhorse laptop best suited for students and as a basic work laptop. (Image credit: Dell)

As the next step up from the 3000 Series, the Inspiron 5000 Series packs a bit more of a punch under the hood.

Available in both standard laptop and 2-in-1 configurations, the Inspiron 5000 is available in 14" and 15" variants with standard and touch capable screens. Powered by either an Intel or AMD CPU, these machines offer a bit more power for those in need of it.

Starting as low as $400, the Inspiron 5000 Series of laptops and 2-in-1s are an excellent option for working at home or as a student laptop.

Dell Inspiron 7000 laptop deals

Dell's Inspiron 7000 Series laptops and 2-in-1s offer a premium experience designed for heavy use. (Image credit: Dell)

The premium line of Inspiron laptops and 2-in-1s, the Inspiron 7000 Series offers a full range of systems to tackle heavy work and resource intensive tasks.

Great for personal use, as a student laptop, or as a work laptop, the Inspiron 7000 comes fitted with the latest AMD and Intel CPUs and your choice of FHD or QHD displays. View the crispest and cleanest images possible with a full UHD screen and enough power under the hood to handle the most resource intensive work.

Professionals looking to upgrade the home laptop into something a bit more robust, these are the laptops you'll want to look at. Starting as low as $999.99, Dell offers a full range of specs and configurations for just about any need.

Dell XPS laptop deals

A complete range of entry level to professional level models to choose from with Dells XPS 13, 15, and 17 laptops. (Image credit: Dell)

Dell's XPS Series of laptops offer a complete range of specs and configurations for just about everyone.

From basic home laptops to total workstations, the XPS line is available in 13", 15" and 17" variations. They'll all feature the latest Intel and AMD processors and in many cases will have more RAM than their Inspiron counterparts. Available with up to 16GB RAM and SSDs of up to 1TB, the XPS line is a solid choice for newcomers and long time fans.

Starting as low as $800, the XPS 13, 15 and 17 laptops are available in standard and 2-in-1 configurations and will include an FHD UHD screen with touch capabilities.

Dell G Series gaming laptop deals

Dell's killer line of gaming laptops come ready to tackle 1080p gaming up to 4K gaming. (Image credit: Dell)

Dell's G Series line of gaming laptops come loaded with the latest tech ready to handle 1080p HD gaming and more.

Available with NVIDIA or AMD mobile GPUs, the G Series line of laptops fit a range of budgets. Packed with up to 16GB RAM, a 2TB SSD, and touch capable 4K UHD screens on select models, the G Series gaming laptops are some of the best available.

Prices start as low as $700 and go up from there, depending on the hardware you select. AMD setups will usually be a bit cheaper, but with deals on both NVIDIA and AMD versions you'll find a solid machine on sale.