The 5 best Memorial Day Sales deals for outdoor furniture

As the weather is heating up, it's time to get back outdoors and enjoy our gardens – and the Memorial Day sales are here to help. It's the perfect time to update your old garden chairs and invest in a new umbrella or canopy.

There are some great deals to be had this weekend on everything you need for that next family gathering or simply for some Sunday afternoon relaxation. Whether you have a small yard or a generous patio, there are options to help you make the most of your space.

We've rounded up the very best deals on offer right now for the Memorial Day weekend – but hurry, these deals don't last long.

Top 5 patio furniture in the Memorial Day Sale

Destination Summer 11-Foot Round Solar Cantilever Umbrella

Now: $262.50 | Was: $350 | Savings: $87.50 (25%) off

This 11-foot cantilever umbrella comes in a choice of four colors and is perfect for keeping you cool and shaded on your patio. It features an adjustable steel frame and LED solar lights, so you can stay out even after the sun goes down. View Deal

International Home Atlantic Set of 2 Wicker Gray Metal Frame Stationary Conversation Chair(s) with Gray Cushioned Seat

Now: $1124 | Was: $1499 | Savings: $375 (25%) off

These two wicker chairs are perfect for any patio, deck or balcony. They have an aluminum frame, covered in wicker and the cushions are treated to withstand the effects of air pollution, salt air, water and mildew – so you can leave them set up all summer. View Deal

Veikous 12 ft. Free Standing Stripe Hammock with Cotton and Pillow in Red

Now: $135.55 | Was: $183.18 | Savings: $47.63 (26%) off

you can't beat a hammock for relaxation, and this free-standing model means you can place it anywhere. Finished in red stripes, it features a metal stand and comes complete with pillows to help you get super comfy. View Deal

Inner Decor Ableson 6-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set with Orange Cushions

Now: $1500 | Was: $2437.50 | Savings: $937.50 (38%) off

This six-piece set includes a three-seat sofa, a two-seat sofa, two chairs, a coffee table and a side table. The dark brown wicker is finished with bright orange cushions, giving it a modern and sunny feel. This is everything you need for entertaining up to eight people. View Deal

Casainc 15 ft. Outdoor Patio Market Umbrella in Burgundy with Crank and Base

Now: $200.64 | Was: $326.80 | Savings: $126.16 (39%) off

A wide patio umbrella with enough shade for up to four people, this 15-foot patio umbrella is also waterproof, with a thick anti-rust steel pole and a rugged base. Available in burgundy or orange finishes. View Deal

Who has the best deal on patio furniture?

This Memorial Day weekend, there are great deals on patio furniture from all the major retailers. Home Depot, Lowe's and Bed Bath & Beyond all have big sales on, with up to 40% off.

Is Memorial Day a good time to buy furniture?

The Memorial Day Sales are full of great deals on outdoor furniture to get you set for summer. You'll find patio chairs, tables, umbrellas and more all with significant savings. Rather than dusting off your old tatty gear, it's the perfect time to get something new for the season.

Today's Hottest Deals

Find some of the best deals happening right now at your favorite retailers. We cover the hottest deals around the net every day, from tech to home, outdoor gear and more. You'll find the best offers of the day right here!

Lowe's Memorial Day sale 2021 – deals on appliances and home good galore

Best Buy Memorial Day sale 2021 – Memorial Day deals on tech sitewide

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below:

In other big news, a timeframe for Amazon Prime Day this year has been revealed. Expect the big event to happen sometime in June, but until then head on over to our Prime Day hub for the latest news, early deals and other great offers.