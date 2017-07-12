T3 Quick Hit: Halo Cooltouch is a barbecue that's so hot right now, yet cool enough to touch

British firm Halo is getting in on the largely US-dominated barbecue market and it's bringing a unique design concept that's bound to take the industry by storm - a BBQ that's hot on the inside, yet safely cool on the outside.

The box of magic tricks on legs is called the Halo Cooltouch and it's been constructed with powder coated aluminium and stainless steel components to create a triple layer of protection that seals the hit inside the BBQ (so any stray hands don't suffer an injury if they happen to touch its exterior).

Since its made of aluminium, the Cooltouch is lightweight and easy to maneuver, and its insulated design means your choice of food will cook evenly and steadily. Said setup also means you won't burn through your charcoal as quickly, making it cost effective in the long run, too.

It's great to see a homegrown British product that's trying so many new things in one, sleek looking package.

The Halo Cooltouch Barbecue is available now with a gunmetal grey finish and a starting price of £595. You can also order one in a cool blue or red velvet satin finish for only £645.