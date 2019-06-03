T3 Awards 2019: The North Face Apex Flex GTX 2.0 is the ultimate waterproof jacket

Over the past year we have tested a raft of waterproof jackets, and it was at times difficult choosing a shortlist for the T3 Awards 2019 , let alone an overall winner. But in the end, for us, one jacket consistently stood out from the pack: The North Face Apex Flex GTX 2.0. This is one of the most comfortable, versatile and stylish waterproof jackets we’ve worn, and it’ll be a favourite for a long time to come yet.

The North Face has upgraded the Apex Flex GTX to create this latest version, the 2.0, and it shows as soon as you pull the jacket out of the bag. It’s nigh-on sumptuous in the hand, yet more streamlined and lighter than the previous model.

It feels like your favourite hoodie – you know, the one you can’t stop wearing because it’s so snug and familiar, and goes with everything – and that comfort has a lot to do with the soft-knit face and smooth, stretch-knit backer.

Cuddly it might be, but the Apex Flex GTX 2.0 is no wuss: it utilises a durable three-layer Gore-Tex shell to deliver wind and rain protection, keeping you warm and dry on your travels. Pit vents enhance breathability when you’re really pushing yourself outdoors. It’s seam-sealed, has a fully adjustable hood, Velcro cuffs for a better fit, plus a raft of pockets for stashing small gadgets and supplies.

Wear it on the trail, on the campsite, to the pub… This is a versatile, contemporary-looking waterproof jacket for tackling everyday life as well as the outdoors head-on.

Full shortlist: Arc'teryx Beta AR, Mammut Masao Light, The North FaceApex Flex GTX 2.0, Patagonia Stretch Rainshadow, Kathmandu Aysen Gore-Tex Jacket