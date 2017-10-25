T3 Agenda: Kronaby's fashion-forward connected watches. Sony’s New Interchangeable Lens Camera. And more!

In today's mid-week T3 Agenda - Kronaby upgrades its connected watch ranges with nine new models; Sony's new camera with interchangeable lenses; and more...

Kronaby adds nine new watches to its connected time piece ranges

Swedish luxury watchmaker Kronaby has released nine new additions to its Sekel and Carat collections, with sleek and smart updates such as rose gold cases, solid link bracelets, Italian leather straps upgraded with a croco pattern and a gun metal dial color option.

All models feature premium materials such as, scratch-resistant double domed sapphire crystal, a water resistance of 10 bar / 100 m and the unique Kronaby Connected Movement, providing that boost of smart and relevant functions when paired with your smart phone and the easy to navigate Kronaby application. In addition to this, a long life, high-performance battery which lasts up to 2 years, making charging obsolete.

Sony's 4K α7R III camera improves on an already impressive package

Sony has unveiled an impressive addition to their full-frame mirrorless camera line-up - the α7R III. It combines a high-resolution 42.4 MPi back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS image sensor with impressive shooting speeds at up to 10 fpsii with full AF/AE tracking, as well as beautiful image and 4K video quality, wide 15-stop dynamic range, high sensitivity with noise reduction of almost a full stop and more.

With these immense capabilities and a compact, lightweight body, it’s an extremely versatile tool for photographers, videographers, multi-media creators and all other types of professionals that demand reliability, flexibility and versatility. The Sony α7R III Full-frame Interchangeable Lens Camera will ship in Europe in November 2017, priced at approximately £3,200.

Transform your phone or tablet into a book with the new Kindle app

Amazon has announced an all-new Kindle app that makes it easier than ever to turn your phone or tablet into a book - so you can read anytime, anywhere. The Kindle app is designed for book lovers and provides easy access to the most popular Kindle features - you can effortlessly move between the pages of your book, your library, your personalised bookstore and more.

The Kindle app features a new look and feel inspired by books. Details include larger book covers, new fonts, a new app icon, and new light and dark background themes to choose from. There's also a new bottom bar navigation automatically shows an icon of the book you’re currently reading, making it easier than ever to get back to reading at any moment. The all-new Kindle app is available now in the App Store and on Google Play.

Terracea, a three-in-one jacket for every kind of weather

Boston-based technical outerwear brand Terracea has just launched a new crowdfunding campaign for its line of premium 3-in-1 jackets for men and women on Kickstarter.

The highly versatile jackets are built for all-weather protection, offering a broad range of practical features for everyday use and styled with an elegant mix of classic and innovative design elements. The 3-in-1 jackets are comprised of unique mid layer and outer layers that are designed to be attached together or worn separately, offering users the ability to adapt to changing weather conditions and environments. You can order an early bird deal on the mid-layer jacket for only $120 (£91).