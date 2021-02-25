Super Nintendo Switch set for this cool feature to fend off Sony PSP 5G

So it has finally happened. A verified insider leaked clutch information on the incoming Nintendo Switch Pro console, which is now being referred to by gamers as the "Super Nintendo Switch" due to its apparent gaming potency.

The leaked information revealed a Super Nintendo Switch that came packing a 1440p resolution, Nvidia's DLSS 2.0 AI graphics upscaling tech, and as much raw power in terms of hardware as a PS4.

The most interesting thing about the leak is the DLSS 2.0 support, which not only makes sense considering Nvidia has its graphics chips inside Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite consoles, but also in light of the fact that the next-gen Switch has been called to be coming with an ability to display games at far higher resolutions and framerates. DLSS 2.0 would unlock this.

As, simply put, while a Super Nintendo Switch with roughly the amount of power as a PS4 is a notable improvement over the original Switch, it is still far from the native power of the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Heavy use of Nvidia's DLSS 2.0 tech would help squeeze the absolute most out of the hardware, and potentially unlock the ability to play games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 in resolutions approaching 4K.

However, while strong hardware is undoubtedly a major factor in how successful the Super Nintendo Switch will be, if a Sony PSP 5G does materialise, then arguably Nintendo is going to need to look into incorporating an entirely other, clutch feature in the next-gen Switch.

That feature? A proper Netflix-for-games subscription service that will compete with PlayStation Now in allowing gamers to play their favourite Nintendo games streamed live from the cloud.

Right now the Nintendo eShop offers cloud versions of games that can be streamed to the current handhelds, but those are offered on a game-by-game basis, meaning that a gamer has to pay for each individual game separately.

And, considering how much it costs for an entire year of PlayStation Now, the value comparison there does not work out looking good for the BigN. And that's saying nothing of the fact that PS Now offers over 800 games to play with one subscription.

As such, if a Sony PSP 5G hits the market loaded with the ability to both stream games live from PS Now and the gamer's own PS5 console, it would really highlight the current limitations with Nintendo's cloud game streaming service offering. And, a Netflix-for-games subscription option would address that.

Nintendo has shown that it could do something like that, too, as every gamer who signs up for a Nintendo Switch Online membership gets access to over 90 classic NES and Super NES games. A version of this sort of subscription but offering Nintendo's more recent games would be awesome.

Here's hoping we hear more about he Super Nintendo Switch and Sony PSP 5G soon, as as T3 noted a few days ago, these consoles have the ability to really light up the next-gen console war.