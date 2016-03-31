Step inside the legendary Abbey Road studio with Google Cardboard

From Orbulus to VRSE, we love the explorative capability of VR, visiting new places in full 360-degree splendour. And that's why the latest 'virtual tour' app from Google, centered around the legendary recording studio Abbey Road, has already proved a popular choice for both music and VR fans alike.

Inside Abbey Road was actually an interactive site launched early last year, but Google has clearly realised the tour is tailor-made for VR so its been repackaged into a handy app you can download for use with your Google Cardboard headset. The content itself isn't that far removed from the web-based original, but you can now simply look around each of the impressive rooms (including the mirrored drum studio) by naturally looking around you in VR.

There's a mixture of both 360 imagery and 360 video, enabling you to watch musicians laying down some tracks within the hallowed walls of the famous recording venue. Better yet, the app comes with audio narration from Giles Martin, the son of record producer and 'fifth Beatle, Sir George Martin.

The app consists of 150 different photos cut together to give you an impressively candid tour of Studios One, Two and Three and a mastering suite and there's plenty more video and shots to be absorbed once you've finished the tour aspect of the app. Available for free from the Google Play store, Inside Abbey Road is a must for music fans, especially those with unbridled Beatles fetish.

Via: Google Blog

