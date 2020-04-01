SteelSeries wireless headset deal: $110 off SteelSeries Arctis Pro wireless headset

Don't miss out! Check out this SteelSeries wireless headset deal and save $110 on an Arctis Pro wireless headset – on sale for just $219. Discount applied after signing up with SteelSeries' free membership.

If you're a fan of SteelSeries products and haven't taken the time to sign up for their free membership, now is the time to do so. Throughout this limited time sale, a ton of Steelseries products are on sale, including headsets, mice, and keyboards.

This particular deal requires some special attention, though. Finding a good wireless headset for gaming is no easy task, as many seem to be great quality but tend to start cutting out and losing connection easily. SteelSeries takes that issue head on with their Arctis Pro wireless headset. Built with dual wireless 2.4G lossless and Bluetooth, this headset keeps a strong connection at quite a distance.

Of course, you get the amazing build and sound quality you've come to expect from SteelSeries products, but the discount here is the kicker. A massive $110 discount is being applied when you sign up for SteelSeries' free online membership. You'll receive sweet offers, press releases on new products, and get to be a part of their yearly members only sale, where you can save upwards of 30% on brand new SteelSeries products.

Check out all of the members only deals at SteelSeries going on through March!

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Headset Features

Dual Wireless System – lossless 2.4G wireless audio delivers a rock solid connection for gaming

lossless 2.4G wireless audio delivers a rock solid connection for gaming Never Be Tethered – exclusive dual-battery system means 24/7 use, keep batteries in rotation and the action going

exclusive dual-battery system means 24/7 use, keep batteries in rotation and the action going Transmitter Base Station – adjust all your audio settings from the transmitter base station's controls or wireless fro the headset

adjust all your audio settings from the transmitter base station's controls or wireless fro the headset High Resolution Speaker Drivers – premium speaker drivers with high-density neodymium magnets reproduce Hi-Res audio out to 40,000Hz (double standard headsets)

premium speaker drivers with high-density neodymium magnets reproduce Hi-Res audio out to 40,000Hz (double standard headsets) ClearCast Bidirectional Microphone – studio-quality voice clarity and background noise cancellation

studio-quality voice clarity and background noise cancellation DTS Headphone:X 2.0 – the first wireless headset to deliver DTS Headphone:X V2.0 technology, delivering the truest sound quality possible

