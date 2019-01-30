Sony Xperia XZ4 is bringing the fight back to Samsung Galaxy S10 with a mega battery and camera

Specs for Sony's forthcoming flagship handset, the Sony Xperia XZ4, have leaked. They appeared in a screenshot of what appears to be an official Chinese or Taiwanese specification sheet for the new Xperia that was originally posted to Weibo.

The leaked image, which was spotted by MySmartPrice, confirms a beast of a battery at 4,400 mAh. That dwarfs the (admittedly still large) 4,100 mAh battery that is apparently headed for the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. And that S10 Plus battery is the biggest in the S10 range: an earlier report on GSMArena cites documentation by Brazil's national telecom agency, Anatel, which apparently certified the three new Galaxy S10 variants – the S10E, S10 and S10 Plus – with 3,000 mAh, 3,300 mAh, and 4,000 mAh, batteries respectively.

It's also bigger than the 4,000 mAh battery in the current Note 9 and the one in Huawei's battery behemoth, the Mate 20 Pro, which packs a 4,200 mAh battery. So unless you mainline movies and videogames for hours on end, you should comfortably get two days' battery life from the new Xperia. Turn on the Xperia range's famous Stamina mode and you'll get even longer. Xperia phones used to be renowned for impressive battery life so this would be a welcome return to form.

When you come to charge the phone, you'll be able to take advantage of Sony's Qnovo Adaptive fast charging via cable, or Qi wireless charging without.

The screenshot also confirms the previously rumoured 21:9 display, adding that it'll be 6.5 inches across. Storage is apparently 128GB, while you can also add a 512GB SD card, and RAM comes in at 6GB. At its heart the Xperia XZ4 has a Snapdragon 855 processor, which will also be in the Galaxy S10 and many other flagship Android phones this year.

What's not shown in the spec sheet screenshot is the Sony Xperia camera setup, but an image and story posted at Sumahoinfo has some tantalising news. It claims that the XZ4 will feature a triple camera set-up, where the main sensor will capture at a very impressive 52-megapixels, the best of any smartphone. The handset will also reportedly get a second 16-megapixel telephoto sensor while the third sensor is rumoured to be a ToF (Time of Flight) sensor which could be used for depth sensing and improving the camera's autofocus.

In terms of colours, you'll reportedly get a choice of four, two of which seem be named after bands: Black, Silver, Blue, and Deep Purple. Smooooooooke on the water!

A reimagined Xperia with world-leading battery life and camera resolution? Sign us up. We'll find out whether these leaked specs are accurate soon enough. MWC kicks off at the end of February and Sony has sent out invites to an event on 25 February where we're expecting the phone to be officially unveiled.

