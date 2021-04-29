Sony PS5 State of Play gives us 15 minutes of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The State of Play broadcast on Thursday, April 29 will give views a special preview of the upcoming Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, due for release on PlayStation 5 this June. The 15-minute segment taking place at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern (10pm UK) will delve deeper into the new world and characters as well as giving true gameplay experience to get you in the mood.

The short trailer released earlier this week gave a great overview of the game. Our duo have been dropped into a new dimension and must save the galaxy from the evil Nefarious. The graphics look on point and the on-screen explosions are due to get an extra hand from the DualSense controller to put you right in the game.

Sony State of Play events have been a fairly regular method of previewing game content since their inception in 2019. It has recently been used to reveal the Last of US 2 and drop trailers for upcoming games, as well as a few surprises.

Though today’s event is focused on Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, we could very well see some other products mentioned. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be launched for the PS5 on June 11, 2021. There will also be a digital deluxe Edition, complete with five extra armor sets, a digital soundtrack and art book, a photo mode sticker pack and extra in-game material in the form of 20 Raritanium.

You can pre-order the game now on Playstation.com and take a look at the original trailer below.