Sony kicks off huge PS5 and PS4 sale today with over 100 games on offer

Sony has kicked off its Days of Play 2022 sale today (May 24th) with deals on over 100 games and accessories across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.
The numerous price cuts will be available across the PlayStation Store as well as several select retailers, depending on where you are located in the world. Sony highlighted Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Dying Light 2, Destiny 2: The Witch queen and Far Cry 6 as four of the discounted titles available across both consoles.
PlayStation exclusive games Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, The Last of Us Part II and the PS VR Marvel Iron Man VR bundle are all part of the sale too. Additionally, retailers will stock PS5 DualSense wireless controllers at a reduced price in the following colours: White, Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Starlight Blue, Nova Pink, and Galactic Purple.
The Days of Play sale commences May 25. First details on discounts across software and select products: https://t.co/0p2qV7fXEj pic.twitter.com/jnWbYp34bmMay 24, 2022
A selection of the games available as part Sony's Days of Play include:
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Among Us
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Ragnarok Edition
- Assetto Corsa Competizione
- Babylon's Fall
- Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
- Batman: Arkham Collection
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield V
- Black Desert: Traveler Edition
- Borderlands 3 PS4 & PS5
- Call of Duty Vanguard – Cross-Gen Edition
- Call of Duty Vanguard – Standard Edition
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle PS4 & PS5
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- CarX Drift Racing Online
- Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- Crysis Remastered
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Diablo II: Resurrected – Standard
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human PS4 & PS5
- Elex 2
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Far Cry 6 Standard Edition
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
- Final Fantasy XIV Online – Complete Edition Ex4
- Gang Beasts
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition
- Green Hell
- GTA Trilogy PS4 & PS5 Digital Bundle
- Guardians of the Galaxy – Deluxe Edition
- Hell Let Loose
- Hitman 3 – Standard Edition
- Hitman 3 – Trilogy
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Insurgency: Sandstorm
- It Takes Two PS4 & PS5
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS4 & PS5
- Lego Harry Potter Collection
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Life is Strange: True Colors PS4 & PS5
- Madden NFL 22: MVP Edition Post Launch (PS4)
- Madden NFL 22: MVP Edition Post Launch (PS5)
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Mafia: Trilogy
- Marvel’s Avengers Endgame Edition
- MLB The Show 22 PS4 & PS5
- Monster Hunter: World
- Mortal Kombat 11
- MotoGP 22 PS4 & PS5
- MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame
- NBA 2K22
- Need for Speed Heat: Standard Edition
- NHL 22
- Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition PS4 & PS5
- No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5
- Outer Wilds
- Outriders PS4 & PS5
- Overcooked! 2
- Persona 5 Royal
- PGA TOUR 2K21
- PGA TOUR 2K21 Baller Edition Bundle
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition
- Rainbow Six Extraction Standard Edition
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5
- Ride 4
- Rugby 22
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 & PS5
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – Deluxe Arsenal Edition
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Complete Edition
- Sonic Colours: Ultimate
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Edition (PS5)
- Stranded Deep
- Subnautica
- Tales of Arise Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Tennis World Tour 2
- Terraria
- Teso: New PS5 Base Edition
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Last of Us Part II: Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Nioh Collection
- The Outer Worlds
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
- Trivial Pursuit Live! 2
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End & Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship
- WWE 2K22
The Days of Play sale takes place from May 25th until June 8th, 2022 with some promotional items noted as only being available while stocks last. Best to take advantage while you can.
Still looking for a PlayStation 5? Check out T3's PS5 restock tracker for the latest details of where to get one next.