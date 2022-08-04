Simba's new mattress is something completely different

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Simba has added an intriguing new model to its mattress lineup: the Simba GO, an organic hybrid and the first from the brand to use latex. The key thing about the GO is that it has been designed specifically to be as environmentally friendly as possible. Simba says it generates half the carbon emissions of a 'traditional hybrid mattress'. It's made from an innovative mix of natural, organic and recycled materials, and is entirely recyclable at the end of its life too (in fact, all of Simba's mattresses technically are, but the GO is easier to disassemble, partly because it doesn't have any chemical glue in it).

"Today, our mission is to not only be the most innovative sleep tech brand in the world, but also the most responsible," says Simba's Emma Reid.

Simba makes what we think is the best UK mattress right now. You can read about its range in our Simba Original review, Simba Hybrid Pro review (that's the one in the #1 spot) and Simba Hybrid Luxe review. With a Double Go coming with an RRP of £2,149, this new addition is firmly at the luxury end of the market, although be aware that regular Simba mattress sales mean you can expect to only pay around 60% of that (there's 40% off right now (opens in new tab), for example).

(Image credit: Simba)

Simba has been gradually adding layers with every new mattress it releases, but this time it has pared things back a bit with a relatively restrained six. That's probably because it has had to shake things up with new materials and technologies in its quest for sustainability.

At the top, a 95% organic cotton cover, GOTS (opens in new tab) certified for ethical working conditions and environmentally conscious production techniques (conventionally grown cotton isn't as sustainable as you might assume). It's designed to have cooling properties, but unfortunately it's not removable for washing, as you'll find with most of the rest of Simba's range. Right now, Simba is throwing in a free mattress protector, though.

Next, a layer of padding made with something known as 'Simba Renew'. No word on exactly what that's made from, but we do know it's 75% recycled fibres, and it's designed to discourage dust mites too. It'll make the sleep surface comfier to lie on, as well as creating space for air to circulate, which should help with temperature regulation too (you don't want to be lying directly on Latex).

(Image credit: Simba)

The next layer: organic latex. While there are mattresses out there that use latex, it seems to be more common in the US at the moment than the UK, and it's a new thing for Simba. Its elasticity means it's good for support and distributing pressure, as well as being antibacterial and antimicrobial. A natural by-product of the rubber tree, it's renewable and biodegradable too, and the stuff used in the Go is GOLS-certified to ensure it's fully traceable. There's the same focus on temperature regulation as you'll find in Simba's other mattresses; here perforations in the latex encourage airflow, and graphite has also been added to the latex to absorb excess heat.

We're back in more familiar territory with the next layer: up to 2,000 of Simba's patented, cone-shaped Aerocoil springs. They're small but strong, for uniform support. That sits atop more springs, this time in the form of an 'Activecore' base. This one is zoned to create different amounts of pressure in different areas, and Simba has also added firmer springs around the perimeter of the mattress, so you don't roll off if you get too close to the edge. Finally, the GO base, which is made from entirely recycled fibres.

“We have consciously designed the Simba Go with a view to making the whole disassembling and recycling process even easier. It’s another important step for Simba towards being circular,” says Emma. "By including organic and natural materials along with smart design, we have been able to reduce the carbon emissions by half compared to a traditional hybrid foam mattress."

Simba's end goal is for none of its mattresses to end up in landfill, and to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030, so hopefully we'll be seeing more eco-friendly mattresses from Simba as we move forwards. Check out the Simba Go on Simba's website (opens in new tab).