Should I buy the Panasonic i-Shaper Beard Trimmer?

As we emerge out of lockdown and life starts to return to normal, it's time to start thinking about your grooming routine again – that means removing any beards your might have grown during the months of isolation. For that, you'll need to buy one of the best beard trimmers, and luckily for you, we've tested them all, including the unusual Panasonic i-Shaper.

Panasonic isn't the biggest name when it comes to grooming, but it does offer a full range of products, from electric shavers to electric toothbrushes. It's the beard trimmers we're interested in here, though, and in this area, Panasonic stands out for a reason…

The Panasonic i-Shaper is unlike any other beard trimmer on the market, with an unusual shape which makes covering large areas quick and pain-free. But should you buy this unusual beard trimmer? Let's take a look at the specifics…

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Panasonic i-Shaper: Specifications

The i-Shaper features 20 different cutting lengths between 0.5mm and 10mm. That's not the biggest range out there, so it is more geared towards shorter beards and perma-stubble than longer beard maintenance.

The blades officially have a life-time of three years, which is not ideal, especially as some more affordable trimmers offer 'lifetime sharp' blades. In our experience though, the blades are still going strong after 4-years (or more) of use. Panasonic suggests oiling after every trim, which is a bit of a hassle.

It has an acceptable battery life of 50 minutes. That should be more than long enough for a few trims, and, when it does finally die, it only takes one hour to charge back to full.

The trimmer comes with two guards, one adjustable guard for trimming large areas of hair and another more precise areas.

It also comes with a little bottle of oil and a cleaning brush.

Finally, the trimmer isn't waterproof, so you can't use it in the shower, but the blade is washable.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Panasonic I-Shaper: Design and Features

We were a bit sceptical of this Panasonic trimmer at first, as it's unlike any trimmer we've used before, but after getting used to it (that does take some time) it's quickly become one of our favourite grooming tools.

Why is it so difficult to get used to? As you can see from the image, you don't hold it like a traditional trimmer, as the cutting blades are in-line, rather than perpendicular, to the handle. This results in a lot more visibility while trimming, making it easier to create clean edges to your stubble. This is also aided by the long and sharp cutting blades.

If you're after more precision, the Panasonic comes with a detail attachment, which essentially covers 2/3s of the blade, and makes getting to those hard to reach places easier. As well as the detail attachment, you'll also get an adjustable comb with 20 cutting lengths from 0.5 - 10 mm. This makes getting your stubble the perfect length a breeze.

Unlike some other trimmers, however, you do need to oil and replace the blades. Panasonic suggests oiling after every use, which is a bit of a hassle. It also has quite a plasticky quality but then, to be fair, these things all do.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Panasonic I-Shaper: Should I buy?

We’re actually big fans of this Panasonic i-Shaper beard trimmer. It's great for quickly removing large areas of hair on your face (or other areas of your body) and also features a precision guide for more accurate styling. What impresses us most is how ergonomic this design is – making it difficult to go back to a traditional beard trimmer.

The only downside to the Panasonic i-Styler is that it requires regular oiling and replacement blades after three years.