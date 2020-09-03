Shop Labor Day deals on gaming laptops and more during Dell's Labor Day sale

Labor Day deals on gaming laptops, monitors, smart home tech, and a whole lot more can be found right now during Dell's Labor Day sale. With over 10 categories of deals to browse through, Dell's Labor Day sale offers one of the largest selection of Labor Day deals for shoppers to save with.

Hoping to find a good deal on gaming laptops? Dell's got you covered with Labor Day deals on some of their best laptops available. Right now, you can save $130 on a brand new Dell G3 15" gaming laptop bringing it's starting price down to just $729! If that doesn't catch your eye, you can also save big with deals on the XPS 13 2-in-1 touch laptop (on sale for $699 – $150 off!) or you can go big and grab the new Dell G5 gaming desktop PC for just $1,1,49. ($250 off!)

There's also some great Labor Day deals on high resolution monitors. One of the best gaming monitors available, you can save a whopping $570 on Alienware's AW3420DW 4K curved 120Hz G-Sync monitor. A deal too good to pass up, it's the perfect chance to grab a new 4K monitor at an unbelievable price. You'll also find savings on standard Dell monitors as well, with savings on the entire line of UltraSharp monitors including the UltraSharp 27" U2719D 2K monitor (on sale now for $349 – a $150 discount).

For more Labor Day deals from Dell's Labor Day sale, read on to see our picks for some of the best deals you'll find this weekend. You can also jump straight to Dell's Labor Day sale with the link below, but be sure to read on and check out all 14 categories of Labor Day deals you can browse through today. You can also check out T3's best Labor Day sales guide which has tons of great Labor Day sales to shop all in one place.

Dell has 14 main categories to browse through during their Labor Day sale. Everything from monitors to laptop bags, gaming accessories, and more are on sale and each Labor Day deal category offers a plethora of savings. Check out all of Dell's Labor Day deals by heading over to Dell's Labor Day deals page

Dell Labor Day Deals: Electronics, Software & Accessories

Packed with hundreds of Labor Day deals to find and save with, find everything from smart home tech, smart watches, printers, tablets, and more on sale with Labor Day deals of up to 50% on select products. Think of this Labor Day deal category as Dell's one-stop shop for all things on sale.View Deal

Dell Labor Day Deals: PCs & Electronics

Focusing primarily on Dell's most popular laptops and desktops, you'll find Labor Day deals on Inspiron series laptops, G3 gaming laptops, XPS laptops, and more! With savings of up to 20% on select items, you can save hundreds on a new laptop this weekend only.View Deal

Dell Labor Day Deals: Student Laptops

Back to school season is officially over but that doesn't mean you won't find any deals on student laptops this Labor Day. Dell's offering up to $150 off select student laptops now through Labor Day weekend including deals on XPS 2-in-1's!View Deal

Dell Labor Day Deals: Fast Shipping PCs

Need a new laptop in a hurry? Browse through Dell's selection of Labor Day deals on laptops that'll ship in just 1 business day. Gaming laptops, 2-in-1's, and desktops are on sale with rapid expedited shipping to get your new rig to you ASAP.View Deal

Dell Labor Day Deals: Laptops

Browse through Dell's entire selection of Labor Day deals on laptops. Some of Dell's most popular lines are on sale right now with savings of up to 20% on select models including Inspiron and XPS series laptops.View Deal

Dell Labor Day Deals: Desktops

Check out all Labor Day deals on desktops and towers during Dell's Labor Day sale. Save hundreds on some of Dell's most popular desktop PCs including the new XPS Special Editions, G5 gaming desktops, and Inspiron Series desktop PCs.View Deal

Dell Labor Day Deals: Gaming PCs

Gamers looking for a deal on gaming laptops or gaming desktops are sure to find one during Dell's Labor Day sale. Save hundreds on G3 gaming laptops, G5 gaming desktops, and Alienware desktops now through Labor Day weekend.View Deal

Dell Labor Day Deals: Monitors

Find standard and hi-res monitors on sale right now during Dell's Labor Day sale. With Labor Day deals of up to 60% off on select monitors, this is the perfect chance to jump into 4K without breaking the bank.View Deal

Dell Labor Day Deals: TVs

That's right! You can even find Labor Day deals on TVs during Dell's Labor Day sale, Save hundreds on Samsung, VIZIO, Sony, and more with Labor Day deals of up to 20% off on 4K TVs, Smart TVs, and home projectors. View Deal

Dell Labor Day Deals: Keyboards, Mice & Bags

Grab a new keyboard, mouse, or PC bag today with discounts of up to 30% off select products now through Labor Day weekend. This Labor Day deal category focuses more on standard equipment, so if your in the market for gaming gear you'll want to check out Dell's Labor Day gaming accessories deals.View Deal

Dell Labor Day Deals: Gaming Accessories

Find Labor Day deals on mechanical keyboards, gaming mice, gaming headsets, and more now through Labor Day weekend at Dell's Labor Day sale. You'll find some hefty discounts of up to 35% on select products, so hurry on over to grab that new keyboard today and save!View Deal

Dell Labor Day Deals: PC Accessories

The best place to find deals on accessories including docking stations, backup batteries, surge protectors, and more. Find Labor Day deals of up to 30% off on select products now through Labor Day weekend during Dell's Labor Day sale.View Deal

Dell Labor Day Deals: Audio

Find Labor Day deals on headphones, gaming headsets, in-ear wireless earbuds, and more during Dell's Labor Day sale. With deals of up to 30% off on select brands including JBL, Bose, and Samsung now through Labor Day weekend.View Deal

Dell Labor Day Deals: Smart Home & Networking

While this category has a few Labor Day deals on smart home tech and Wi-Fi gear, you'll also find a ton of tablets on sale including Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6. Find discounts of up to 40% on select products this weekend only!View Deal

Labor Day deals are just beginning but we aren't far from two of the biggest sale days of the year. Amazon Prime Day is closer than you think and with Black Friday deals slated to arrive early November, the savings will just keep coming so if you don't find exactly what your looking for during Labor Day sales don't stress. Chances are you'll find a great deal in the upcoming months.

