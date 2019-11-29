Save up to 60% on Samsonite and American Tourister suitcases for Black Friday

Looking for a new suitcase? With Black Friday in full-swing and the Christmas holidays running at you like Roger Federer running at a big tennis ball, we've got some good news, because there are currently some amazing deals to be had on suitcases and luggage for Black Friday at Amazon.
You may have noticed Amazon has cut the price of TVs, games consoles, and smart home equipment. There'll be many, many fine deals on offer, including in the area we call luggage.
Suitcases are one of those items you really want to be good quality, because they protect all of your belonging when travelling, but don't ever want to pay full price for, because you may only use them a couple of times a year at most.
It's handy, then, that this sale has popped up right before the summer holidays, as it allows you to purchase a good quality suitcase for not-very-much money.
We've included the best deals below:
American Tourister - Bon Air - Spinner 75 cm | was £135 | now £68.7 at Amazon
The American Tourister all-time favourite hardside collection Bon Air embraces everything you need in a suitcase: super lightweight, extra tough, plus the optimised volume helps you pack a whole load of stuff. Extra security is offered thanks to the fixed-3-digit TSA Lock and the 360° spinner wheels ensure a smooth rolling experience.View Deal
Samsonite Termo Young - Upright 82 | was
£159.42 | now £95.32 at Amazon
The Termo Young range adds a fresh and young look to the Samsonite polypropylene category at a great price. Termo Young combines large volume with recessed components for optimum protection during travel.View Deal
Samsonite Termo Young - Spinner 85 | was £174 | now £104.99 at Amazon
The Termo Young range adds a fresh and young look to the Samsonite polypropylene category at a great price. Termo Young combines large volume with recessed components for optimum protection during travel.View Deal
Samsonite Termo Young - Spinner 78 | was £121.49 | now £95 at Amazon
The Termo Young range adds a fresh and young look to the Samsonite polypropylene category at a great price. Termo Young combines large volume with recessed components for optimum protection during travel.View Deal
Samsonite Rewind Wheeled Duffle, 82 cm | was £155 | now £89.99 at Amazon
Whether you are travelling and commuting by train, car or bicycle, the all-new Rewind packs and duffles designed to accommodate the ever-changing storage requirements of today's hypermobile generation. A variety of colours with an eye for detailing enhance its contemporary design, which comes with an ample range of practical features.View Deal
Samsonite Rewind Wheeled Laptop Backpack 55 cm | was £119 | now £77.10 at Amazon
Whether you are travelling and commuting by train, car or bicycle, the Rewind packs and Duffles were designed to accommodate the ever-changing storage requirements of today’s hypermobile generation. A variety of colours with an eye for detailing enhances its contemporary design, which comes with an ample range of practical features.View Deal
