Save over $1,300 on this 75-inch RCA 4K LED TV at Walmart before Christmas

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 now firmly behind us, the focus turns to Christmas deals from the major retailers – Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, and so on – to ensure that your loved ones get exactly what they want, and maybe some things they didn't.

T3 has spent the past weekend covering all of the best and brightest deals that can be found across every major category from smartphones to fitness accessories to kitchenware to smart home tech to toys. You name it, we've got a deal on it.

One deal that caught our eye as being truly exceptional is for the 75-inch RCA 4K LED TV, which usually retails for nearly $2,000 but is discounted to just $649.99.

RCA 75" Class 4K Ultra HD LED TV (RTU7575) | Was $1,999 | Now $649.99 | Available from Walmart

If you're looking to upgrade your TV setup then look no further, the deal for you has arrived. RCA is renowned for making high-quality TVs and this version is no exception, with more screen real estate and pixels than you'll know what to do with.View Deal

The holiday season is the perfect time to upgrade your TV setup for a few reasons. The first is that huge discounts are usually available, as we see here, on top-end TVs. Another is that, if you're anything like me, you'll spend the season sitting watching old and new TV and movies endlessly, wrapped up in a blanket and full of food.

RCA and Walmart have heard you, launching a huge discount on the 75-inch 4K LED TV, which is absolutely enormous and enormously beautiful. With this TV, you get 4 HDMI ports, 2,160p 4K, 178-degree viewing angles, and parental controls.

Given that you're getting over $1,300 of the retail price, too, this is a pretty unmissable deal. Get 'em while they're hot.