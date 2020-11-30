Save on the Apple Watch SE in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale

By now, Apple's Watch is widely considered to be the gold standard for smartwatches and rightly so. The company recently announced the Apple Watch SE, a cheaper version that is made cheaper still by some stunning Cyber Monday deals.

While the Apple Watch SE is cheaper, that doesn't mean Apple has cut out all of the useful features. In fact, all of the most useful – sensors to track movement, fall detection, water-resistance, guided workouts, sleep tracking, LTE, calling, multiple wristbands, Apple Pay – are all still available.

The Watch SE is perfect as a first smartwatch for kids or the elderly, offering features tailored specifically to them alongside a price tag to match. With Christmas coming up, a Watch SE could provide peace of mind thanks to fall detection or use the Walkie Talkie feature to chat to your kids.

And on top of all that, Apple offers thousands of custom watch faces and other watchOS apps that let you do literally anything, right from your wrist. No string attached.

New Apple Watch SE | GPS | 40mm | Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band | Was $279 | Now $259 | Save $20 at Amazon

Apple's affordable smartwatch is now even more affordable. This is the smaller, 40mm model, with GPS and Wi-FI. It features a Space Grey Aluminium Case accompanied by a Black Sport Band. This is a great saving, especially as the Apple Watch SE was only released earlier in 2020.View Deal

Don't fancy the Watch SE? Apple is running Black Friday deals and discounts on the higher-end models too. We're tracking prices as they come in.

