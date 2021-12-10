Save $80 with this cheap Bose QuietComfort true wireless noise cancelling earbuds deal at Best Buy

Grab a great pair of true wireless noise cancelling earbuds cheap at Best Buy's 72 hour flash sale

(Image credit: Bose)
If you're hoping to find some cheap wireless earbuds on sale after Black Friday, you are in luck! With pre-Christmas sales now in full swing, it's still just as easy as last month to find some excellent deals. Best Buy is offering a great selection of products on sale during their 72-hour flash sale this weekend, including a must-see deal on the Bose QuietComfort true wireless noise cancelling earbuds.

On sale for $199, these exceptional earbuds are getting a solid $80 price drop over the weekend. Offering a pair of some of the best true wireless earbuds at their lowest price in some time, Best Buy's flash sale is the place to shop to get a sleek new set of buds on sale cheap right now. Receiving a 5 star rating in our Bose QuietComfort earbuds review, these are among some of the best buds you can buy right now.

Bose QuietComfort True Wireless Nosie Cancelling Earbuds: was $279, now $199 at Best Buy

Available in a variety of colors, this is a solid deal on a great pair of earbuds. Comfortable fit, a long lasting battery and incredible sound quality all for a great price.

A great pair of true wireless earbuds, if you're someone who needs a good set of workout buds these rank among some of the best running headphones out there. Featuring Bose signature acoustic noise cancelling technology, these earbuds provide a high-fidelity listening experience unmatched by similar products.

Along with a solid 6 hour battery life, these things feature simple touch controls to swap from noise cancelling mode to Aware Mode with ActiveSense technology to hear both your tunes and your surrounds hassle-free. A must-have if you're out for a run or hitting the gym for a workout.

Of course, these connect via Bluetooth 5.1 to your favorite smart device to take calls, listen to videos and more. The Bose Music app is perfect with these, too, keeping your headphones firmware up to date with the latest drivers for the best possible experience.

They're also extremely comfortable thanks to their soft silicone StayHear Max tips, meaning these things won't slip out and keep a sure fit even when your breaking a sweat. For a discount of $80 and a price tag of just $199, this deal is a must-buy if you're in the market for a new pair of true wireless earbuds on sale cheap.

