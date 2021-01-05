Save $50 on Astro Gaming's A40 TR Xbox and PS5 gaming headsets on sale at Best Buy

For a limited time over at Best Buy, owners of the new Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles can grab Astro Gaming's A40 TR gaming headset on sale for just $199 – a solid $50 off the standard retail price.

Commonly rated as some of the best gaming headsets available, Astro Gaming headsets offer the premium, high fidelity sound to match the Xbox and PS5's incredible visuals.

Complete with it's own MixAmp Pro TR controller for fine tuning sound levels, these headsets are great for personalizing the playback quality to suit your needs. Dolby Digital Surround Sound delivers detailed nuance in even the most intense scenes and gameplay sessions, ensuring you've got the edge over your opponents.

Xbox Series X Owners Astro Gaming A40 TR Wired Gaming Headset w/ MixAmp TR Pro (Xbox)

Now: $199.99 | Was: $249.99 | Savings: $50 (20%)

Get the most out of your new Xbox with a gaming headset to match. Astro Gaming's A40 TR wired Xbox gaming headset features a comfortable, high-quality design along with a personal MixAmp TR Pro controller for fine tuning levels and playback.View Deal

PlayStation 5 Owners Astro Gamin A40 TR Wired Gaming Headset w/ MixAamp TR Pro (PS5)

Now: $199.99 | Was: $249.99 | Savings: $50 (20%)

That new PlayStation 5 only gets better when you've got a premium headset paired with it. Legendary Astro Gaming quality will bring your PS5 to life with Dolby Digital Surround Sound playback and a personal MixAmp TR Pro controller.View Deal

Of course, both versions can be used with PC so while they've got the Xbox and PS5 monikers, PC gamers are good to go with either model. While the A40 TR is a gen or two behind Astro's most recent offerings, at this price it's an incredible offer on an Xbox gaming headset or PlayStation 5 gaming headset if you need one.

With most of the PS5 accessories selling out quickly alongside the consoles, any quality third party hardware is more than welcome.

