Save $170 on the Beats Studio3 in this wireless noise cancelling headphones deal

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In the spring sales, we’ve been seeing lots of headphones and earbuds deals, including popular models from Apple, Sony, Bose, Samsung and Beats. Whether you prefer over-ear or in-ear, wires or wireless, there are tons of offers to shop from this month, including this incredible discount on the Beats Studio3 Camo Collection.

If you’re looking for a powerful pair of wireless noise cancelling headphones, the Beats Studio3 have been given a huge price cut at Walmart. Originally priced at $349.95, the Beats Studio3 are now just $179.99, saving shoppers $169.96 on these superb sounding noise cancelling headphones.

View the Beats Studio3 deal

Beats by Dre might not be as widespread as they once were but that doesn’t take anything away from their sound quality and value for money. Owned by Apple since 2014, the new Beats headphones and earbuds models have noticeably improved in terms of audio and design, plus the best Beats deals often take off hundreds of dollars on popular Beats collections.

The Beats Studio3 are rated highly in our best Beats headphones , narrowly missing out on the top spot to the Beats Studio Buds. If you prefer over the ear rather than in the ear, these headphones are the perfect choice and deliver excellent sound, long lasting battery life and a sleek design.

The price of the Beats Studio3 can be a little steep but they’re currently 48% off at Walmart in this huge price drop. To view the Beats Studio 3 deal, click the link above or keep reading for more details on these quality wireless noise cancelling headphones.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: was $349.95, now $179.99 at Walmart

The Beats Studio3 use Pure Active Noise Cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise so you can fully immerse yourself in what you’re listening to. The over-ear style is comfortable to wear and the soft over-ear cushions offer even more comfort for longer listening. Available in Forest Green from the Beats Camo Collection.

Why you should buy the Beats Studio3

One of the most impressive features of the Beats Studio3 is the Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling which secured them a place in our best noise cancelling headphones guide. The Pure ANC actively blocks out external noise which makes your surroundings disappear and amplifies your listening experience.

The killer feature of the Beats Studio3 is the way the noise control adapts to the sound around you. In conjunction with Apple, the Beats Studio 3 fades out intrusive noises within seconds of it striking the microphones so the noise-cancelling nemesis that is a strong gust of wind is eliminated almost instantly.

The Beats Studio3 features an Apple W1 chip for wireless Bluetooth connectivity and easy device pairing and switching. Another ‘smart’ feature is the use of Siri that can be activated via the on-ear controls, allowing you to control your music and take phone calls.

Battery life can be a little difficult when it comes to wireless headphones but with the Beats Studio3, you don’t have to worry too much about running out of charge. With the ANC turned on, you get 22 hours of battery life and if it’s turned off, you get a huge 40 hours of battery life. If you do run out of juice, the ‘Fast Fuel’ feature quickly charges the Beats Studio3 in 10 minutes, resulting in an extra three hours of battery life.