Save $100 on the GoPro Hero7 at Walmart this Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday 2019, the multi-day deal extravaganza everyone has been waiting for, is finally here and it's the biggest one yet. If there's something you've had your eye on for a while, chances are there's a big discount on it over this weekend.

To help you find those deals, T3 has been scouring the internet for the best and brightest, collating them into one easy-to-find place. We've got deals for everything from consumer electronics to kitchenware to toys to desktops to fitness accessories.

One such deal is on the GoPro Hero7 at Walmart, which is discounted from $399 to $299 as part of their Cyber Monday promotions.

GoPro Hero7 (Black) | Was $399 | Sale price $299 | Available now at Walmart

For anyone that wants to take really good pictures and video while doing something adventurous, look no further than the Hero7 from GoPro, a super rugged camera that packs a 12MP camera into its tiny frame.

GoPro have rightfully made a name for themselves as the makers of high quality, pretty cheap, and very durable cameras for any climate or situation. The Hero7 is no different with built-in stabilisation offering smooth shots, even at up to 33 meters under water.

There's voice activation and live streaming on board, too, alongside noise reduction tech, tone mapping, and HDR. If you lose it, there's a GPS location feature, meaning the $299 won't have gone to waste. Pretty neat.