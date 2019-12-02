Save a HUGE $400 on the brand new Samsung Galaxy Note10+ at Best Buy

Cyber Monday 2019 is here and with it come some of the hottest deals on consumer electronics you can expect all year. Seriously. Today is the day to make the leap on the thing you've wanted for a while but it was too expensive because there's more than likely a deal going on it.

T3 has spent the weekend, starting with Black Friday, scouring the web for the best deals around across a huge range of different products, from smartphones to tablets to kitchenware to toys to fashion and beyond. You name it, if there's a good deal we'll have covered it.

One such deal is for the brand new Samsung Galaxy Note10+, available here in aura glow, which is just $699 at Best Buy right now, a saving of $400!

Samsung Galaxy Note10+ (256GB, Aura Glow) | Was $1,099 | Sale price $699.99 | Available now at Best Buy

Samsung has rightfully made a name for itself as the top-tier Android brand going and there's a reason for that: year after year, their smartphones have incredible design, hardware, and software, as the Note10+ shows. View Deal

If you're in the market for the best Android phone around then look no further: the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ is it. With its 6.8-inch 4K display, this is an absolute beast, so beware if you have small hands. If not, then you can own a device with a tablet-level display that works just as well as a phone.

Elsewhere, things are absolutely tip-top, too: Android 9.0 Pie, 256GB storage, a 16MP rear camera and 10MP in-display front camera, the S-Pen for productivity, all-day battery life, and Samsung's Bixby assistant. It doesn't get more high-end than this really.

The Note10+ is available here for $699.99 if you sign up to a contract but can also be purchased unlocked for $899.99, which is still a huge $200 saved.