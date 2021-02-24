Samsung will let you try a Galaxy Z Flip or Galaxy Z Fold 2 for 100 days

If you've been itching to get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, or Galaxy Z Fold 2, but have reservations about the price, or another Galaxy Fold debacle, it's your lucky day; Samsung is letting you try out both smartphones for 100 days, and if it wasn't all you dreamed it would be, you can simply return it.

Samsung – as well as retailers that stock both smartphones – usually gives customers a two week window to spend some quality time with the handsets after buying, and if it's not a perfect match, you can bring it back as part of the 'buy and try' program. That 14-day window is being extended to a lengthy 100 days, which is plenty of time to play around with the device to see if you encounter any problems, or get hit with serious buyer's remorse.

You'll need to buy either the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, or Galaxy Z Fold 2 directly from Samsung's website to take advantage of the offer, and don't forget you can get up to $550 trade-in credit on your current smartphone, and $200 instant credit to spend on wishlist accessories, for a limited time only.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 starts from $1,999, although that drops to $1,449.99 if you manage to get that $550 trade-in. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G recently had a price drop in the US, reduced from $1,449 to $1199.99, making it one of the cheapest foldables on the market alongside the Moto Razr, but it takes home the crown for being the prettiest. If you can get the maximum $550 trade-in against the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, that brings the price right down to $649.99!

Obviously, the upfront cost isn't going anywhere, but with over three months to spend with the foldable, you can gauge whether you think it's an overpriced gimmick and go back to your Samsung Galaxy S21, iPhone 12, or rectangle of choice; or you might fall in love with it!