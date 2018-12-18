Samsung Galaxy X looks set to get a whopping 6000mAh battery and more

The Samsung Galaxy X, aka the Galaxy Infinity Flex foldable phone, could come sporting a new type of dual battery that offers a staggering 6,000mAh of juice.

According to a new research report from Korean research agency CGS-CIMB Research, which was uncovered by LetsGoDigital, we should be getting excited about foldable phones.

The report states that by 2020 a respectable 9 percent of smartphone sales worldwide will be foldable handsets.

The bad news is that the report predicts the foldable Galaxy X will be 69 percent more expensive to manufacture than the Galaxy S9 Plus. If Samsung doesn't take a cut on its profit margin that could place the Galaxy X at a whopping $1800, aka £1425.

The good news is that it looks like, despite dual screens, the Galaxy X will still offer all day battery life. This is thanks to that 6,000mAh capacity. This is apparently going to be achieved by placing two 3,000mAh batteries in either side of the folding phone.

Also mentioned about the Galaxy X in the report, are dual 12 MP rear cameras, an 8MP front camera, an Exynos 9820 or Snapdragon 8150 processor, plus 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

Lots of different fold types were mentioned too, suggesting we can expect lots of foldable phone forms to come from this new market. Essentially it sounds like there will be a choice between a slimmer phone in the pocket, or one that fold more times and is thicker but leaves a larger open display. Tri-fold screens could reach up to nearly 10-inches in size.

Also mentioned was 5G connectivity and a potential reveal alongside the Galaxy S10 at the very start of 2019.