Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 deals: $50 off select Galaxy Watch Active2 smartwatches today

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 smartwatches are on sale! Head over to Best Buy or Microsoft.com today and save.



There's been some great deals on smartwatches over the past few weeks, with massive savings on Fossil's Gen 4 Explorists smartwatches as well as a nice discount on the Fitibit Ionic over at Newegg. Today, we bring you another great smartwatch deal going on for a limited time at Microsoft.com.

With the recent news that the Samsung Galaxy Active2 smartwatches are getting an app to track blood pressure, people are jumping at the chance to grab themselves a new Samsung smartwatch. Thankfully, you can get a great deal on a new Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 smartwatch – you just need to know where to look!

Going on now, you can save $50 on a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 smartwatch over at Microsoft or Best Buy. Both retailers have different styles and models available, but the savings still stand no matter which model you choose.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 deals at Microsoft

You can find a few different Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 smartwatches available at Microsoft.com. With the recent news that the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 can track blood pressure, demand is surging on some of the more popular styles and colors.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 BT 40mm /Aqua Black| Was: $279 | Now: $229 | Save $50 at Microsoft.com

Track heart rates, manage blood pressure, send text messages, listen to music, pay, and more with one of the best Samsung smartwatches available. Designed for both style and function, Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active2 leads the pack as one of the best smartwatches available. 40mm/Aqua Black.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 BT 44mm /Aqua Black| Was: $299 | Now: $249 | Save $50 at Microsoft.com

Track heart rates, manage blood pressure, send text messages, listen to music, pay, and more with one of the best Samsung smartwatches available. Designed for both style and function, Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active2 leads the pack as one of the best smartwatches available. 40mm/Aqua Black.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 deals at Best Buy

Best Buy has a few more options in terms of styles and colors, with some limited edition options available for those looking for the Under Armour version. Take a look at some of the great styles available today!

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 – Aluminum/44mm/Aqua Black | Was: $299 | Now: $249 | Save $50 at Best Buy

Track heart rates, manage blood pressure, send text messages, listen to music, pay, and more with one of the best Samsung smartwatches available. Designed for both style and function, Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 leads the pack as one of the best smartwatches available. Aqua Black/44mm.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 LTE – Stainless Steel/40mm/Black | Was: $429 | Now: $379 | Save $50 at Best Buy

Track heart rates, manage blood pressure, send text messages, listen to music, pay, and more with one of the best Samsung smartwatches available. Designed for both style and function, Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 leads the pack as one of the best smartwatches available. Black/44mm.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Under Armour Edition – Aluminum/40mm/Aqua Black | Was: $309 | Now: $259 | Save $50 at Best Buy

Track heart rates, manage blood pressure, send text messages, listen to music, pay, and more with one of the best Samsung smartwatches available. Designed for both style and function, Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 leads the pack as one of the best smartwatches available. Black/44mm.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 – Aluminum/40mm/Pink Gold | Was: $279 | Now: $229 | Save $50 at Best Buy

Track heart rates, manage blood pressure, send text messages, listen to music, pay, and more with one of the best Samsung smartwatches available. Designed for both style and function, Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 leads the pack as one of the best smartwatches available. Black/44mm.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Details

Insight that moves you – learn more and achieve more, the Active2 goes beyond tracking steps and calories to push you to your best

learn more and achieve more, the Active2 goes beyond tracking steps and calories to push you to your best Relax and re-focus – rest and recharge with built-in sleep tracking that offers valuable insights on how to improve your downtime

rest and recharge with built-in sleep tracking that offers valuable insights on how to improve your downtime All-day battery life – long lasting battery that goes for days on a single charge, can get a quick recharge with Wireless PowerShare from Galaxy phones

long lasting battery that goes for days on a single charge, can get a quick recharge with Wireless PowerShare from Galaxy phones Maximize your workout – get more out of every moment with advanced sensors that track your most popular activies

get more out of every moment with advanced sensors that track your most popular activies Connect on the go – stream you favorite tunes, call, text, or pay right from your wrist with always-on LTE connectivity

stream you favorite tunes, call, text, or pay right from your wrist with always-on LTE connectivity Any time, any occasion – comfortable, sleek, the Galaxy Active2 features an edge-to-edge AMOLED display and thin, lightweight frame

comfortable, sleek, the Galaxy Active2 features an edge-to-edge AMOLED display and thin, lightweight frame Keep your beat – keep tabs on your heart rate during workouts with next-gen sensors that help you stay in target zones

For more news, reviews, and deals on smartwatches check out the links below!