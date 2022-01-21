Samsung Galaxy S22 pre-order reservations open with exclusive offers

Samsung is offering exclusive rewards for reserving the next Galaxy S22 smartphone or Galaxy Tablet before their reveal

If you're a fan waiting for Samsung Galaxy S22 pre-orders to open, you can now sign up at Samsung's reservation page to reserve your slot for to pre-order the latest smartphone or tablet. It's a bit confusing, we know, as you're essentially reserving a slot for a chance to pre-order the newest models. To soften the blow a bit, Samsung is offering those reserve exclusive rewards once Samsung Galaxy S22 pre-orders open up. 

With the Samsung Galaxy S22 release date just weeks away, this is an excellent offer for fans dead set on grabbing the latest Galaxy smartphone or tablet. The first available offer is $50 in Samsung Credits once pre-orders open. Credits which you can use towards other Galaxy products including Galaxy Buds, phone accessories and more.

Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S22 and receive $50 in Samsung Credits during pre-orders

Sign up to reserve the latest Galaxy S22 smartphone or Galaxy Tablet today and receive access to exclusive offers when pre-orders open.

While the newest phone and tablet have yet to be revealed, these exclusive offers may sway hardcore fans. While we've yet to see the additional offers that will be available come pre-orders, $50 Samsung Credits to start is a nice sum to use towards accessories for your new phone or tablet.

If you're not quite ready to go for the latest model, however, the good news for those willing to opt for the Samsung Galaxy S21 will find some serious deals on the previous gen smartphone. You should be able to grab one of the best Samsung phones on sale cheap very soon.

With the newest member of the Samsung Galaxy smartphone family set to be shown up February 9th (and a release date shortly after), the previous generation is going to see some nice price cuts. Expect some of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 deals to date to show up later next month.

You can already find some decent deals on the previous Galaxy phone, but it may be wise to hold out until the S22 releases for better offers. The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G as well as the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra received rave reviews, and are still solid options for those who aren't quite ready for the newest model.

Troy Fleming
Troy Fleming

As Deals Editor for T3.com, Troy is here to help readers do one thing – save money on the products they love. Holding a background in analytics and eCommerce for over 10 years, understanding just how retailers think and perform when it comes to sales is what he understands best. When he isn't scouring the net for deals, Troy is an avid art fan and enjoys painting, music, fitness and of course the great outdoors.

