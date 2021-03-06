Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra targeted by juggernaut new phone with 18GB of RAM

Here at T3 we were blown away by the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which was so powerful and feature packed it went flying straight into T3's best Samsung phones, best Android phones and best phones guides.

We gave the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra a maximum score of 5 stars on review, which thanks to its combination of Exynos 2100 CPU and 12GB of RAM delivered some really, really impressive benchmark scores and incredibly rapid real world usage, too.

We called the S21 Ultra a hyper flagship phone, and one that delivered the absolute best of everything in one supremely premium package.

However, it looks like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra's reign as the most powerful phone in the world is going to be brief, as an outrageously powerful new contender has just emerged – and simply put, it looks like an absolute beast.

That beast? The Nubia RedMagic 6 Pro, which was recently surfaced by smartphone leakster-in-chief Ice universe.

The transparent version of Red Magic 6 Pro is equipped with 18GB of RAM.the 18GB RAM phone was born! pic.twitter.com/gekswFhA7aMarch 4, 2021

And the specs on this Red Magic 6 Pro look truly beastly. Not only does the phone come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU, but it also boasts a 6.8-inch 165Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, Adreno 660 GPU and a simply incredible 18GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, in contrast, comes with only 12GB of RAM and a 120Hz display.

In addition to this, the Nubia RedMagic 6 Pro also comes with 512GB of internal UFS 3.1 storage space, a brace of touch-sensitive 400Hz trigger buttons just for gaming, a triple-lens rear camera system and a 4,500 mAh battery which, thanks to 120W charging tech, can go from 0 per cent charge to full charge in just 17 minutes. Wow!

Oh, and if the Nubia RedMagic 6 Pro's assault on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra throne wasn't fierce enough, the phone also comes with a ICE 6.0 Multi-dimensional Active Cooling System which is designed to keep the phone super cool even when it is operating at full throttle.

Here at T3 we can't help be impressed with both how the Nubia RedMagic 6 Pro looks and how it is specced on paper. With that amount of power on board we fully expect this handset to set new benchmark records, and be able to run anything thrown at it exceptionally well.

Of course, hardware power is only one aspect of how good a phone is, but providing Nubia can back up this core spec with an impressive software and features offering, then we could be looking at one of the outside phone starts of the year.

Right now it is unclear what territories other than China the Nubia RedMagic 6 Pro will be made available in, but pricing in China has been confirmed to be CNY 6,599 for this 18GB model – that's $1,015 USD or £735. The phone goes on sale in China on March 11, so hopefully we will hear more about any international release soon after.