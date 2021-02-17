Samsung Galaxy S21 battery woes FIXED – here's what you need to do

The Samsung Galaxy S21 has been out for just over a month, but users are already running into problems with battery life, which is being sapped down faster than usual thanks to a recent security update; but a fix is on the way.

A new firmware update – version G99xBXXU1AUB6 – is rolling out and appears to be resolving the issue for most users, who are reporting back after installing it. This is a unique bugbear, limited to Galaxy S21 smartphones with Samsung's own Exynos 2100 SoC. Galaxy S21 models with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chip have been unaffected.

Users over on the XDA Developers forum are reporting some success post-update (via Tom's Guide), so if you've noticed your Galaxy S21 losing juice at a rate of knots, you'll want to download the latest update now.

Happily, it's incredibly easy to do so: just navigate to your smartphone's settings, select 'software update', then 'download and install'. If there's a new update for you to download, this is where you'll find it.

Ideally, you'll see version G99xBXXU1AUB6, and download it, resulting in your battery issues being a thing of the past. If it's not there, the rollout hasn't reached you yet, so keep checking back.

There are some forum users who have downloaded the update with no improvement to the battery life, so Samsung will no doubt be lining up another one to nip it in the bud once and for all.