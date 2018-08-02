Samsung Galaxy Note 9 shown off from all hands-on angles in new video

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected to be unveiled at the August 9 Unpacked event, but it just got shown off early in a real-world hands-on video.

The hands-on style video was shared by phone accessories retailer Mobile Fun . So we're taking it with a pinch of salt.

While the handset wasn't turned on, making it look dummy like, it did resemble what the rumours so far have suggested.

On the rear we can see the dual camera that is expected to be similar to the Galaxy S9 Plus offering. That should mean dual 12MP sensors with varying apertures of f/1.5 and f/2.4 for top quality low light photos. Also expect that 960FPS Super Slo-mo video mode.

The front appears to show off slim bezels and a top area with the front facing camera, sensors and ear speaker as you'd expect.

The video didn't show off the new S Pen which is rumoured to be the star of the reveal event. This should feature Bluetooth allowing its button to double as a controller. There are also rumours of motion sensors that will allow it to be used as a gaming controller when the phone is docked in a VR headset.

The rumoured 6.3-inch Super AMOLED HDR screen with QHD+ resolution should make even close-up VR look good.

Expect to hear everything about the Galaxy Note 9 at the official Unpacked event on August 9 where T3 will be to bring you hands-on coverage.