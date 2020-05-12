Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ tipped to wield this iPhone 12 Pro Max-smoking weapon

Rumours of the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max's mighty new 6.7-inch OLED screen with 120Hz display have been circulating recently, with the new iPhone also slated to come with an engorged new 4,400mAh battery and smart variable refresh rate tech.

Samsung, though, is not resting on its big screen phone laurels and, according to both the CEO of Display Supply Chain, a respected analytics firm, as well as Samsung's own leakster-in-chief Ice universe, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ is set to come wielding an even bigger 6.87-inch OLED display.

The big reveal was dropped on Twitter by Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain, with the screen size of the Note 20+ as well as its resolution, PPI, aspect ratio and refresh rate unveiled:

Note 20+ Display LeakNote 20+ will grow from 6.8" to 6.87", resolution will increase to 3096 x 1444 resulting in a 497 PPI, 19.3:9 aspect ratio. It will also have 120Hz refresh with LTPO, lowest power implementation of 120Hz due to variable refresh. #GalaxyNote20+May 11, 2020

Shortly after Young had tweeted the specs, Ice universe, who now has more than three years of accurately calling future Samsung hardware, seemingly confirmed them, tweeting out:

Highly accurate leaks @DSCCRoss pic.twitter.com/3ngyl7urQnMay 11, 2020

The increased screen size on both the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+ will no doubt be music to the ears of Samsung phone users, many of which see the Note series as the South Korean phone maker's technical leader.

Big screen real estate has always been something the Note has been famous for, so it is great to hear there will be more of it than ever to use with the Note 20's unique S Pen digital stylus.

Note lovers will also be pleased to see they still have the big-screen bragging rights, too, with the Note 20 series bringing a bigger weapon to the smartphone screen war than Apple for another year. If either of these screens match the majesty of the OnePlus 8 Pro screen, though, remains to be seen.

One other interesting titbit of information released in this specs drop is that, according to both these in-the-know industry figures, there will be no Samsung Galaxy Note Ultra model, and that the incoming Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 should be considered that handset.

Despite issues with the original Samsung Galaxy Fold, the follow up revised Galaxy Fold proved that there was a future for folding phones, so T3 for one will be interested to see how the Galaxy Fold 2 turns out. Hopefully we will hear more about the Note 20 series and the Fold 2 sooner rather than later.