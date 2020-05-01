This Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 design with THREE DISPLAYS is the folding phone we want

We already know Samsung is working on a new folding device. The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is a direct sequel to last year's Samsung Galaxy Fold, as opposed to spinning off into a new series as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip did earlier this year. The Fold 2 is said to be launching in July alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, but there's still so much we don't know about the new folding handset.

However, there's been plenty of rumours and leaks around the development of the phone. Render artist TechConfigurations has created a design rooted in some of the information and theories out there at the moment, and published it on YouTube.

This Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 design features an impressive 108MP camera. This isn't too much of a stretch, as Samsung featured the same camera system on this year's Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. However, the massive 100x digital zoom camera was one of the defining features of the ultra-premium handset, retailing at £1,299, and the nature of folding phones as an experimental technology means prices are already at a premium.

If the top-end camera was to be included, it would doubtless jack the price up even further, and few would be willing to spend nearly £2,000 on a foldable.

The phone's side-on display while folded (Image credit: TechConfigurations)

One way around this could be forgoing a selfie camera in an attempt to both bring down the price and provide that sleek, uninterrupted glass-panel look, without a notch on the screen.

The left-hand camera array swivels in a design reminiscent of the Galaxy A80, which solves one of the folding phone's problems of camera positioning while the device is unfolded. It's a neat trick, and one Samsung could decide to incorporate into the finished product.

Elsewhere the render contains an under-screen fingerprint sensor as normal, a massive 8" screen when unfolded (making the device feel more like a phablet) and an additional, smaller display visible while folded, reminiscent of the Galaxy Z Flip's little viewfinder.

Without further ado, check out the render in full below:

We have heard from several sources Samsung was planning a launch in July, revealing both the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and Note 20 series of phablets. However, that was before the global health crisis disrupted supply lines and forced factories to close, meaning we could be seeing the launch get pushed back to later in the year.

However, an autumn launch could see Samsung go toe-to-toe with Apple, which usually holds its annual tech events in the third quarter of the year. Stay tuned for all the Fold 2 (and Note 20) news as it happens.

