Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro leak points to AirPods Pro 2 rivalling true wireless earbuds

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Good news for Samsung fans and fans of the late, great Prince: the next generation of Samsung's best true wireless earbuds, the excellent Galaxy Buds Pro, reportedly come in a brand new shade of purple. The new Bora Purple option will presumably replace the current Violet colour and will be available alongside the more traditional graphite black and white options.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro directly look to be coming to compete with the AirPods Pro 2, and based on what we now know about them, they look set to be a fierce rival.

The new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro news comes courtesy of their design (opens in new tab) leaking. The physical design isn't dramatically different from the current model, which isn't a huge surprise, and the case isn't much different either. That's no bad thing, though: there's nothing particularly unpleasant about the existing designs.

What's going to be really important here isn't what Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro look like, but how they sound, and if that sound can compete with Apple AirPods Pro 2 and other high-end true wireless earbuds rivals on the market.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: what we want to hear

The existing Galaxy Buds Pro are much better than the Galaxy Buds Live, but they fall short of the very best wireless earbuds in two key areas: sound quality and active noise cancellation, both of which are good rather than great. The sound of the current model feels rather flat compared to the more lively and spirited sound of buds such as Beats Studio Buds, and they're massively outgunned by the audio quality and ANC of premium buds such as the Sony WF-1000XM4, which are now widely available with big discounts.

These new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro promise "sound by AKG", but we've yet to see any detail of what – if anything – has changed. I'm hoping for improved noise cancellation, because the current version loses quite a lot of sound quality when you've got cancelling turned to high and doesn't cope brilliantly with nearby speech.

Personally I'm hoping the new models dial down the bass a little bit too: like many consumer earbuds the current Pros have a little built-in boost to give the lows a bit more punch, but if like me you listen to a lot of bass-heavy stuff and like to listen loud that means the vocals can get a little bit lost as things get a little muddy. Then again, these aren't pretending to be audiophile buds; if you're serious about sound, I'd really recommend something like the Cambridge Audio Melomania or if you have the cash, Astell&Kern UW100s or the aforementioned Sonys.