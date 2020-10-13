Rival Prime Day deal: Best Buy drops Lenovo Yoga C740 price by $150!

Best Buy has so far been the strongest rival to Amazon Prime Day deals in the US, dropping hundreds of quality discounts on products that cut big bucks off their costs.

And this $150 saving on the Lenovo Yoga C740 is a great example of this. This is one of the strongest touchscreen laptops Lenovo make, coming with a fast Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 14-inch touchscreen display.

And now, thanks to this Amazon Prime Day rivalling deal, it is available at a very affordable price point.

In addition, this system comes with a backlit keyboard, built-in Amazon Alexa, and a copy of Windows 10 Home, too. In addition, the Yoga C740 boasts a 13-hour battery life, meaning that you've genuinely got a system that can run all day without needing to be plugged in.

We think this is a great rival Prime Day deal, and its full details can be viewed below:

Lenovo Yoga C740 | Was: $799.99 | Now: $549.99 | 31% saving

A fat $150 price cut at Best Buy places the excellent Lenovo Yoga C740 into your hands for just $549.99. Best Buy will deliver this well-specced laptop for free, too.View Deal

