Ring Video Doorbell deal: save £50 on the Ring 3 Plus – the best camera doorbell on the market

For your bank holiday please, AO.com has slashed £50 off the price of the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus! That's the most advanced Ring model, and is top of our guide to the best video doorbells, because it packs in basically every advanced feature that Ring offers.

You can see exactly why we rate it so highly in our full Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus review, but the crucial things to know are: excellent HDR image quality with a wide-angle lens; good battery life and a quick-swap battery pack makes it easy to keep running if you don't have doorbell cables; the useful new pre-roll feature and better motion detection makes it a better security camera than ever; there are great new privacy options; and it comes with everything you need to get started, including mounting screws and brackets, and even a correct-sized drillbit if needed (no drill, mind).

That's on top of the main reasons to get a video doorbell, of course: it means you not only know someone is at the door no matter where you are, you can see and talk to whoever's there through the doorbell. Tell a delivery person where to leave your package, warn a friend you're running late, know that you won't miss someone calling because you're down the garden or in the shower… they're a big, big improvement over dumb ol' regular doorbells.

If £149 is still more than you'd like to pay, the more basic All-new Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen) remains at its usual price of just £89.

Well, we say it's more basic, but as our Ring Video Doorbell (2nd-gen) vs Ring Video Doorbell 3 guide points out, the differences aren't that large. Image quality is very similar, as are features including motion detection and night vision. The biggest upgrades on the 3 Plus are the ability to remove the battery pack (on the cheaper model, you need to remove the whole unit to charge it), the pre-roll video feature and that it comes with some genuinely useful extra angled mounting brackets.

We'd choose to go for the 3 Plus for the overall extra convenience, but we don't think anyone opting to save the money would be disappointed