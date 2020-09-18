 Relax, you'll be able to get a PS5 at launch – here's why | T3

Relax, you'll be able to get a PS5 at launch – here's why

Sony boss tells fans not to panic as pre-order sell out

PS5 PlayStation 5
(Image credit: Sony)
Shabana Arif

By

Sony dropped the price and launch date of the PS5 at its showcase event this week, finally giving fans what they've been waiting for.

Things were a little less organised with the PS5 pre-orders, with confirmation that they'd be going live at select retailers appearing on Twitter, after the show. The timing hasn't been consistent, which has no doubt caused frustration as staggered pre-order openings are seeing PS5s selling out, and eager gamers are refreshing the pages of online stores to be first in line to place their orders.

But don't panic – there'll be enough for everyone, according to Sony boss Jim Ryan.   

Talking to The Washington Post, Ryan confirms that there will be more PS5 units available at launch than there were PS4 consoles back when it made its debut. The current-gen hardware sold two million units in its first day, and two weeks later, that number skyrocketed to 2.1 million. 

There were concerns about PS5 shortages earlier this year at the start of the pandemic with reports that Sony had cut production to five to six million units for the fiscal year ending March 2021, but that was increased to 10 million in July. 

A recent report from Bloomberg  ignited panic again with news that Sony was cutting PS5 production by four million units, but in a statement to GamesIndustry.biz Sony labelled the report as "false" saying the production number for the PS5 hasn't changed since mass production kicked off.

Ryan told TWP:

"For quite some time, in the early part of covid, that picture was far from clear. Just as the supply things was unclear, would there be any market? Would anyone be allowed to go outside? Would any shops be open? 

"This has been a year like no other. But all of that just reinforced our resolve, and the path we determined at the start of the year was absolutely the right one.”

So even if you miss out on the first round of PS5 pre-orders, there should be enough to fulfil the demand, so come November 19 (or November 12, depending on your region) you'll be booting up Cyberpunk 2077 on your new PS5. 

Source: The Washington Post

