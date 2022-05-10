Razer Viper V2 Pro is an eSport pro's dream gaming mouse – unless you want RGB

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Looking for the lightest gaming mouse? Razer just officially revealed the Viper V2 Pro, which weighs a meagre 58g all-in – which makes it among the lightest on the market. It's available in black or white, too, if you can accept the whole additional gram the white paint adds!

The Viper V2 Pro is an upgrade to the outgoing Viper Ultimate and is aimed squarely at pro gamers, eSports players and the like, who really don't give a hoot about RGB lighting. Clearly: the Viper V2 Pro foregoes any lighting for the sake of cutting down on its overall mass (it's 20 percent lighter than the Viper Ultimate).

Just because it's light doesn't mean there's any lack of top-end features, though, some of which are so mind-boggling that even the deftest hands of eSports pros might struggle to stretch this gaming mouse to the limit.

Razer Viper V2 Pro: 30K DPI, other top spec

For starters there's a 30K optical sensor, meaning 30,000 DPI sensitivity. That's almost madness: it means if, with max sensitivity set, you move the mouse one inch it'll step through 30,000 points of accuracy. I've not heard of anything more sensitive, which is a big unique sell for this pro mouse. Well, it is for those with steady hands. Thankfully there's five stages you can set within the software to select your preferred DPI setting.

Lift-off distance (LOD) also gets a staggering 26 levels in the Viper V2 Pro, again adding staggering levels of sensitivity for those who want it. The Viper Ultimate offered three levels, by comparison. It seems the V2 Pro is more 'ultimate' in every regard: it even offers a 90 million click lifecycle for increased lifespan.

Elsewhere there's 80 hours of battery life claimed, USB-C charging, a 2.4GHz HyperSpeed USB dongle extender in the box, and PTFE feet for optimal glide.

If you want the best gaming mouse you're obviously going to need to pay out of pocket, though, as the Razer Viper V2 Pro might be lightweight by design, but less so on your wallet.

Not that it's out of this world pricey: its £149.99 / £149.99 / €159.99 asking price is very much within expectation. You can buy it from 10th May 2022, so keep an eye on the deals on this very page for which retailers will be holding stock.