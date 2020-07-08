Rab down jackets just got a huge price drop in the summer sales

Rab down jackets are hugely popular amongst outdoor explorers, and with good reason. These are incredibly cosy, pack down tiny, and are lightweight to boot. They're usually fairly pricey (although worth the investment), but the summer sales mean there are some hefty discounts you can take advantage of right now, on both the men's and women's versions.

As always, the best deals sell out quickly – and there's nothing worse than finding a top discount on a jacket that's no longer available in your size – so make the most of these price drops while you can. For more great July offers, head to our Summer Savings guide.

For more options, check out our guides to the best winter coats for men, or the best waterproof jackets. Another quick note here: if you scroll to the bottom you'll find our price widget, which pulls in the cheapest prices available anywhere. You'll see there are a few cheaper versions of this jacket kicking around, but they're odd sizes and odd colours, and selling out fast.

Sulphur colour Men's Rab Microlight Jacket | Now £98 (was £195) at Snow + Rock

50% off! The biggest discount by far on Rab down jackets is on this Sulphur coloured Microlight jacket. That's kind of a greeny yellow, which we think is pretty stylish.

Rab Women's microlight jacket | Now £159 (was £195) at Cotswold Outdoor

18% off! The women's cut of this outdoor classic also has a big discount in this year's summer sales. The super popular design (it gets an average of 9.5 stars out of 10 across over 700 reviews) is ideal for everything from a stroll through town to a trek up a mountain.

