Cyber Monday PS5 restock: where to get a PlayStation 5 this Cyber Monday

The PS5 launch hasn't been the happiest time for everyone, with stock being snapped up as soon as it drops, and scalpers hiking up the price in the runup to Christmas, but more consoles are on the way.

After retailers saw a Black Friday restock, we're now heading into Cyber Monday deals, and we're hoping they kept some hardware on hand for the occasion. Sony has once again promised that it'll be replenishing PS5 stock before Christmas, so we'll be monitoring the usual suspects over the weekend to keep you updated.

As well as more PS5 inventory, we're expecting a Cyber Monday Xbox Series X restock as well, so you can try your luck with the console of your choice. During Black Friday week, Walmart, Best Buy, and GameStop released stock online, and you can jump straight to their store pages below.

There's been no official word on whether they'll have a PS5 restock, but as with the last week, we could see a combination of online and in-store drops, so be ready to hotfoot it to your local retailer as well making online accounts to get through the ordering process ass fast as possible.

Buy PS5 at Best Buy

Best Buy rolled out its PS5 and Xbox Series X restock at the start of Black Friday week, so it could be the first to make a move this Cyber Monday. We'll be keeping an eye on the website over the weekend. View Deal

Buy PS5 at Walmart

Walmart has been on the ball with its next-gen console drop, and even had a second wave of stock on the European launch day. It released its Black Friday stock online, and will most likely do the same if it has a Cyber Monday drop on the cards.View Deal

Buy PS5 at GameStop

GameStop announced it would be selling the PS5 on Black Friday in-store, with each location having a minimum of two consoles, with a limit of one per customer. It released a couple of sneaky Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S bundles midweek online, so don't sleep on the website either. View Deal

Meijer

Midwest retailer Meijer got in on the action on Black Friday, releasing PS5 stock online to mPerks members only. You still had to be local, as pickup was the only option available, so if it gets a Cyber Monday PS5 restock, bear that in mind, and create an account if you don't have one already. View Deal

Buy PS5 at Amazon

We don't know when Amazon is having its PS5 restock, as the retailer doesn't usually give much in the way of notice. As one of the largest online retailers, we expect Amazon to have significantly more stock than its competitors, so keep checking the page, sign up for updates, or use one of the many Google extensions that have cropped up to notify you of when the console is back in stock. View Deal

As well as these retailers, you can also try ordering straight from the source, over on Sony's Direct page. The added bonus there is that PS Plus members get free shipping. Both the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are out of stock right now, but it's worth checking in over the course of the week to see if there's been a PS5 restock.

In the meantime, you can check out our where to buy Xbox Series X guide for a chance at snapping up Microsoft's console.

