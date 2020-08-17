PS5 dev ENDS PlayStation 5 'fake 4k' rumour brutally 💀

So, those myriad of reports online that all stemmed from one unsubstantiated rumour, the one that suggested that the PS5 could struggle to run PS5 games at 4k 60fps and was immediately called out by gamers as bogus, just got proved false, again, and ended in the most brutal way possible.

The fake news beatdown came courtesy of PS5 game Quantum Error dev Teamkill Media, who when challenged on Twitter that its game was struggling to hit 4K 30 fps on PS5 immediately put the BS to bed.

Not sure where this quote comes from but, it didn’t come from us.Quantum Error currently is running at 4K 65-70 FPS unoptimized. We will be hitting our goal of 4K 60 FPS.And there will be much more than just corridors lol! 🤣August 13, 2020

"Quantum Error currently is running at 4K 65-70 FPS unoptimized". That's unoptimized remember, meaning that the game will almost certainly run even better after a good dose of polish.

Indeed, Teamkill Media are actually brought to a state of rolling on the floor crying with laughter at the suggestion their PS5 game won't run at 4K 60fps, adding:

"We will be hitting our goal of 4K 60 FPS. And there will be much more than just corridors lol! 🤣"

Here at T3 we consider this to be great, if entirely expected news. The idea that the PS5 would struggle to deliver 4K 60fps was laughable from the start and, while we don't expect every single game to be playable at 4k 60fps, the fact that a smaller third party studio like Killteam Media can get their game to run at over that threshold unoptimized, clearly says to us that Sony's in-house studios, as well as larger third party studios will have no problem with their titles, either.

The fact that a studio has hit that fidelity and smoothness so early in the PS5's software dev cycle too indicates top us that the possibilities of even greater frame rates at these high resolutions could also be possible. After all, the PS5 has officially been confirmed as supporting frame rates of up to 120fps and 8K.