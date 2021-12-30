PS5 consoles available in-store at GameStop today

With just two days of 2021 left, GameStop is today releasing stock of Sony PS5 consoles in-store across the US. The list of participating stores stretches six pages and covers locations from Washington to Florida.
For your chance to buy you must turn up to the store in person and be a GameStop PowerUp Rewards member. Check the list now and get yourself down to your closest store as soon as it opens.
See more information on the GameStop PS5 page. Or if you're looking to buy online, keep an eye on our PS5 stock tracker.
GameStop Power Up Pro membership $14.99 per year
Become a GameStop Power Up Pro member for the chance to access exclusive events and offers, such as PS5 restocks.
PlayStation 5 Console
Get your hands on this awesome next-gen console
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
Planning to download games digitally? Get the digital edition which doesn't have the physical disk drive.