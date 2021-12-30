PS5 consoles available in-store at GameStop today

Get down to your local GameStop for your last chance to bag a PS5 in 2021

PS5 box Sony logo
(Image credit: Amazon / Sony)
Mat Gallagher

By published

With just two days of 2021 left, GameStop is today releasing stock of Sony PS5 consoles in-store across the US. The list of participating stores stretches six pages and covers locations from Washington to Florida. 

For your chance to buy you must turn up to the store in person and be a GameStop PowerUp Rewards member. Check the list now and get yourself down to your closest store as soon as it opens. 

See more information on the GameStop PS5 page. Or if you're looking to buy online, keep an eye on our PS5 stock tracker

GameStop PS5 event

(Image credit: GameStop)
GameStop Power Up Pro membership

GameStop Power Up Pro membership $14.99 per year
Become a GameStop Power Up Pro member for the chance to access exclusive events and offers, such as PS5 restocks. 

View Deal
PlayStation 5 Console

PlayStation 5 Console
Get your hands on this awesome next-gen console

View Deal
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
Planning to download games digitally? Get the digital edition which doesn't have the physical disk drive. 

View Deal
TOPICS
Gaming
Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher

As T3's Managing Editor in the US, Mat has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. Originally from the UK, he has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing and Hong Kong, is now based in Chicago. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.