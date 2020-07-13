PS5 black and red console LEAKED in Sony slip up

(Image credit: Giuseppe Spinelli/ LetsGoDigital)

The PS5 left fans split over its unique, space-age design that sees Sony deviating from the black rectangle prevalent in previous generations, in favour of curved lines and a pristine white colourway - the opposite of Microsoft's Xbox Series X, as well as the current gen's Xbox One and PS4.

We've seen fan mock-ups of themed consoles - like the Cyberpunk 2077 and Horizon Forbidden West PS5 renders - as well as a stunning Black edition, but this appears to be the first sighting of the console in a different colourway that's come from an official source. 

ResetEra user BarrBarr posted a photo of what they claim to be marketing materials received from Sony showing off a Sony camera, the Sony Xperia 1 II, and a PS5 console in black with red detailing.  

The existence of the console in this colourway is being questioned in this instance as there are telltale signs of a Photoshop job pointed out by users - such as the blue glow present on the console, and the white rear side of the DualSense controller.

The user maintains that this is official material from Sony, which suggests that this could be a placeholder image for a black and red PS5 console pegged for a later release, but which hasn't actually been manufactured yet.  

Black and red PS5

(Image credit: BarrBarr via ResetEra)

We know Sony has plans for more than the white console that it revealed, with PlayStation’s vice president of UX design Matt MacLauri saying that players can "count on even more beautiful (and hopefully radical) special editions" in the future. 

How far off those special editions might be, no one knows, but given the interest the fan-made concept videos and imagery has garnered, it'd be remiss for Sony to sit on them for too long. 

Source: Push Square

